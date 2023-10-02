Stop The Presses! Jets Actually Show Up In Primetime Against Chiefs And Social Media Is Baffled By Zach Wilson

Videos by OutKick

Zach Wilson and Patrick Mahomes must’ve swapped souls before the game.

Wilson and the New York Jets defense has been pushing the Kansas City Chiefs, to the point of a 20-20 tie heading into the fourth quarter of a primetime game.

Give Zach Wilson the MVP right now

Look at the heart — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) October 2, 2023

Reactions to the Jets’ solid outing laud quarterback Zach Wilson and the defense for sticking it to Mahomes and Andy Reid.

NBC’s Cris Collinsworth reacted, “You can’t play quarterback better than this!”

Coming into the game, one Chiefs player gave his licks on Wilson’s situation, calling the Jets a “run-first” team.

But Wilson’s slinging it and playing a gritty game. Even mustache’d Aaron Rodgers gave Wilson praise:

Jets fans watching Zach Wilson cook 👏 pic.twitter.com/TUhRBZVoQC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2023

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Despite all the bad blood Zach Wilson accrued with the media and his own team this past week, he’s showing up to play.

Moral victories don’t exist, and L’s are all the same, but the New York Jets are providing a bit of hope for Week 5 with tonight’s performance, regardless of the score.

At the very least, Wilson is somehow out-performing reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. The Jets QB has thrown for two touchdowns and 200+ yards. He had an ill-timed turnover in the fourth.

Wilson’s highlight of the night came on the game-tying score when Wilson juked his way through a ridiculous two-yard, two-point conversion.

ZACH WILSON FOR TWO 😮



JETS TIE IT UP!



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/XfAvzkCaUn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 2, 2023

Reactions to Zach Wilson’s SNF performance have been glowing. Some call it a “career game” for Wilson.

Did Zach Wilson surpass expectations on Sunday?

Zach Wilson is having the game of his life #Jets

pic.twitter.com/qwbyZbvRLz — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) October 2, 2023

That was – without question – the best drive of Zach Wilson’s NFL career. #Jets — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 2, 2023

Jets fans watching Zach Wilson outplay Patrick Mahomes: pic.twitter.com/wpeZFO0bN6 — 🤖 (@NordicHaaland) October 2, 2023

Zach Wilson looks like a 2nd overall pick, making amazing throws out here



Like this one 🔥#Jets

pic.twitter.com/4dc9wM7U1g — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) October 2, 2023

Zach Wilson is BALLING! Let’s go! Prove all us WRONG! #Jets pic.twitter.com/GAyHCANwd6 — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) October 2, 2023

Who IS this guy and where has he been since the Jets drafted Zach Wilson?!! — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 2, 2023

Jets fans watching Zach Wilson tonight pic.twitter.com/6SFrwJzmw1 — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) October 2, 2023