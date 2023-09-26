NFL Legend Joe Namath Grills Zach Wilson As Jets Starter: ‘I’ve Seen Enough’

Videos by OutKick

Jets fans aren’t the only ones tired of the Zach Wilson Experiment. New York icon Joe Namath let it be known that he’s done with Zach Wilson as the Jets’ QB1 after another disappointing outing by the former No. 2 overall pick.

The Jets have been desperately trying to keep the team together since the devastating injury to Aaron Rodgers.

Without much of an answer for Rodgers’ season-ending injury following an offseason of ‘Super Bowl or bust’ chatter, the Jets are riding out the year with Wilson under center.

The results have been as predicted: poor and deflating.

Appearing on the YES Network, Namath grilled the Jets and Wilson for their lack of cohesion and competitiveness after Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots.

Joe Cool was on the money about the lack of chemistry from the team with Wilson as their new leader. He condemned the water-pistol-armed QB and called out Jets personnel for not sounding the alarm on their failing team.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 25: Zach Wilson #2 and head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets talk during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“I wouldn’t keep him. I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson,” Namath said, clearly animated by his beloved team’s losing ways. “He has quick feet; he can throw a little bit. But I don’t believe what’s going on up there.”

Namath got up in arms over Jets head coach Robert Saleh’s coddling his QB and ignoring the red flags surrounding this team.

“How can a coach say the locker room’s together?” Namath asked. “How many teams have we been on? Are you telling me there aren’t some cats on the defensive side saying, ‘Whoa, man, what’s wrong with you?’ Yeah, there’s no harmony in the locker room. And if there is, they need to get rid of people.

“You got to get people in there who are competitors and want to fight to win. These guys don’t have to be in love with each other. And if they’re saying they’re in love with each other, they’re B.S.’ing you.”

