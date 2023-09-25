Joe Namath Takes Aim At Jets’ Coaching Staff After Another Disastrous Zach Wilson Outing

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets are a mess. Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles during the opening drive of the season didn’t help things, but with that in the rearview, all you can do is live in the present, and Jets legend Joe Namath doesn’t like what he’s seeing.

Most fans around the NFL have pointed at Zach Wilson as the issue, especially after his horrid first half performance against the New England Patriots. As Wilson threw for a whopping 29 yards in the opening two quarters in New York’s 15-10 loss Namath certainly wasn’t pleased with the third-year QB’s performance, but he was equally concerned about the Jets’ coaching staff.

“Why would Zach just go down when he could’ve spun outta there and maybe found a receiver, bought some time. Geez,” Namath posted to X, formerly Twitter.

As the struggles continued, it was as if a lightbulb went off in Namath’s head, and realized the coaching staff deserved some blame in the situation as well.

I’m starting to wonder if Zach’s playing like he’s being coached. He’s making choices that are not intuitive to the quarterback position. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

Wilson got a bit better in the second half, but not much as he finished the game completing just 18 of his 36 passes and not throwing for a single touchdown.

With the Jets now sitting at 1-2 on the year, head coach Robert Saleh now owns a 12-25 overall record as a head coach. An injury to your future Hall of Fame quarterback in Week 1 doesn’t help the cause, but a coach with a win percentage of .324 in his career is a bad look no matter the excuses.