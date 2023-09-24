Jets Fan Was So Angry He Lost His Teeth, His Team Lost The Game

Videos by OutKick

We got no food. We got no job. Our fans’ TEETH ARE FALLING OUT.

Seriously, things are just not going well in East Rutherford, N.J.

As the New York Jets were working on their 15th-straight loss to the New England Patriots while simultaneously fighting a tropical storm, Zach Wilson proved just how badly they needed Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets quarterback went 7-for-14 with 78 yards in the rain-soaked first half at MetLife Stadium. Fans practically booed him off the field, and one guy was so mad his teeth fell out.

"You know you're frustrated when your teeth come out!" – Tony Romo pic.twitter.com/cWYV8DiXRt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2023

And he wasn’t the only one losing his temper.

Scenes from the sideline showed a frustrated Garrett Wilson having words with his QB after a three and out.

TROUBLE BREWING: #Jets star receiver Garrett Wilson was extremely angry with QB Zach Wilson on the sideline after another 3 and out



😳😳😳



(🎥@henrycmckenna) pic.twitter.com/oElwhNgJGo — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 24, 2023

Then, Michael Carter — the third-string running back — got in the face of running backs coach Taylor Embree.

Oh my god. #Jets RB Michael Carter getting in the face of his coach…



It’s getting BAD in New York.

pic.twitter.com/t6tyu7CBpg — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 24, 2023

The Jets did manage to keep it close with a 15-10 loss. Zach Wilson finished the game with 157 yards and no TDs. The Jets’ lone touchdown came from a 1-yard run by Nick Bawden.

But things aren’t getting any easier from here. Gang Green hosts Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next week. Then, they still have the Eagles, Chargers and Bills left on the schedule. Oh, and the Miami Dolphins — twice.

The wheels are falling off and the teeth are falling out. Tough times in New York.