Julian Edelman Says He’s A ‘Jets Fan’ Because He Always Beat Them, Padded His Stats

The New England Patriots take on the New York Jets Sunday in a rivalry that — up to this point — has been pretty one sided. In fact, if you ask former Pats receiver Julian Edelman, playing against Gang Green was a pleasure.

Now an analyst on Fox NFL Kickoff, Edelman appeared on FS1’s The Herd Friday and teased co-host Jason McIntyre about his Jets fandom.

“I’m a Jets fan too,” Edelman said.

McIntyre was confused. “What?”

He shouldn’t have asked.

“Well any time we played, you’d get your best stats and a win,” Edelman explained. “And it’s like two wins because it’s a division win [which count extra in playoff tiebreakers].”

And Edelman isn’t wrong. The Patriots have beaten the Jets 14 times in a row and 17 out of the last 18.

Julian Edelman had 79 catches for 855 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games against the Jets in his career. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Call it the curse of Bill Belichick. See, in January 2000, Belichick stepped down as head coach of the Jets — scribbling his resignation note on a napkin at his introductory press conference.

Belichick had been defensive coordinator for New York under his longtime mentor Bill Parcells. But he decided not to become the successor.

“Essentially, the problem I had with the whole arrangement eventually was when all of this transpired, there was no owner,” Belichick said in ESPN’s “The Two Bills” documentary.

Belichick took the reins in New England later that year, and he’s owned his former franchise ever since. Well, he essentially owned the entire league.

The Jets are hoping to flip the script on New England.

Six Super Bowls and 23 years later, the Patriots dynasty isn’t what it once was. And the Jets are tired of the view from below.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner says he’s ready to help Gang Green turn things around.

“Of course that’s something we think about. It’s a whole streak we haven’t beat them. Fourteen games or something?” Gardner said.

(Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I wasn’t here. I don’t think none of the coaches, none of the players were here for all 14. We can’t really feel for the whole 14, but it’s just like the perception. We want to look at the positive; we want to end that.”

With Aaron Rodgers under center, the Jets had high hopes of competing for the AFC East crown in 2023. But those hopes faded after the future Hall of Famer’s injury in Week 1.

Now, it looks like Sunday’s game between the Pats and Jets in the Meadowlands will be a muddy battle for the basement.

Wild how things have changed.