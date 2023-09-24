Jets Grounds Crew In Preseason Form, Leaving Painted Footprints All Over End Zone

Videos by OutKick

The J-E-T-S are a M-E-S-S, and so is their field.

The standard all-green end zones at MetLife Stadium feature ‘Jets’ written in all-caps with white paint. But as the New York Jets prepared for their Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots, fans couldn’t help but notice something wrong with the end zones.

See, whoever painted the letters must have accidentally stepped on them before they dried. That, or they wiped their feet in an entire bucket of paint.

Because the end zone is covered with white footprints.

The Jets end zone ahead of their game against the Patriots 😅



(h/t @ZackCoxNESN) pic.twitter.com/fD1zp9TGFf — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 24, 2023

Morale is clearly low in East Rutherford, N.J., after Gang Green lost future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending Achilles tear. Even the grounds crew doesn’t seem to care anymore.

To be fair, field conditions weren’t exactly ideal on Sunday. As the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia pounded the East Coast, this field took a beating too.

And as the rain continued to fall, the end zone and midfield aesthetics only got worse.

Still, that didn’t stop social media from having a good laugh at the Jets’ expense.

Might be the only footprints in the endzone today #NEvsNYJ https://t.co/WkVcjddWfH — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 24, 2023

When I looked back, there were only one set of footprints, and Jesus said, “J E T S JETS JETS JETS” https://t.co/oZwAxUt8HL — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 24, 2023

I guess they didn’t care much since the Jets won’t spend any time there today anyway https://t.co/KWzRLQ4XMh — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) September 24, 2023

Jets might want to switch up their end zone paint in the future pic.twitter.com/VZ84SIffSG — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 24, 2023

It’s just too easy.

Meanwhile, the Jets have bigger problems than a bad paint job.

With Rodgers under center, New York had high hopes of competing for the AFC East crown in 2023. But those hopes faded 70 seconds into Week 1. Now, they’re in a battle for the basement with the Patriots — whom they haven’t beaten in the last 14 attempts.

As of right now, the Jets are down 10-0, the rain is pouring and Zach Wilson is getting booed off the field.

Things are going great.