Joe Biden Runs For Re-Election, Morgan Wallen Owes Some Chick Money, Rob Schneider Pillow Fights & #BanTheWave

I have a confession.

I cannot stop watching “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the popular TLC series, I’ll catch you up. Two people from different countries have just 90 days before their visa expires to decide if they want to get married and live happily ever after.

But this particular subset of the franchise — “The Other Way” — is especially entertaining. TLC describes it as, “A collection of Americans make the ultimate sacrifice and move across the globe for the person they love.”

But really it’s a bunch of Americans who have no idea how good they have it traveling to a part of the world where they sometimes don’t even have hot water. The food, language and cultures are all different. There are none of the comforts of home. American women are shocked to find they have to cover their bodies and blindly obey their husbands. And most of the time they barely even know these people.

It is hilarious. It’s eye opening. It is the biggest train wreck this side of East Palestine.

Judge me if you want to. But we live in a world where we are constantly engrossed in an angry and depressing news cycle. So it’s strangely therapeutic to spend my evening watching something that makes me laugh and allows me to shut off my brain. At least for a little while.

Plus, it’s a good reminder that no matter what lunacy is currently happening in our government, we still have it pretty damn good here in the U S of A.

So tell your boss you’re done working for the day. It’s time to sit back, crack open a cold one and blast some Morgan Wallen. For America.

Joe Biden Announces Re-Election Bid

Early this morning, the Ice Cream Licker in Chief officially announced his bid for re-election.

And he did so with a video declaring he will run on a platform of freedom. And if you haven’t seen it yet, that means you’ve successfully avoided Twitter all day. Because it’s everywhere. And the feedback isn’t too kind.

Here’s our old, senile fearless leader:

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

Because absolutely nothing says freedom like big tech censorship, targeting Second Amendment rights and forcing everyone to get an experimental vaccine in order to participate in society.

These people will look you dead in the eye and call you a fascist, while they actively call for the silencing of anyone they disagree with.

I’m looking at you, AOC.

Over the weekend, a video went viral of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for the government to shut down Fox News hosts, namely Tucker Carlson.

"Anything I disagree with is literal violence." https://t.co/RGUhfiRCDl — Amber Harding Snyder (@TheAmberHarding) April 23, 2023

As we all know, Tucker and Fox parted ways on Monday.

And while I sincerely doubt AOC had anything to do with that, she absolutely had no problem celebrating Tucker’s departure.

“De-platforming works, and it is important,” she says.

AOC on Tucker “Deplatforming works and it is important.”



The Democrat Party is the Party of Censorship



pic.twitter.com/jIOdwE1Bua — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 25, 2023

She’s so proud of herself. It’s kind of adorable in a crazy-person sort of way.

And just to make something clear, very quickly: I am a Fox employee, albeit a very low-on-the-totem-pole one. But I have zero insight into the Tucker situation.

That said, I obviously have no idea what’s next for him.

But I’m confident wherever he takes his career, he’ll continue to be one of the smartest, most successful and most influential voices in media.

And AOC will continue to shout performative, bleeding heart nonsense while she serves as one of Congress’ least effective lawmakers.

‘The View’ Does the Wave

Speaking of people celebrating the Tucker news, let’s check in on the miserable old bitties at “The View.”

As Whoopi Goldberg read the announcement Monday, the studio audience (and probably a pre-recorded applause track) erupted in cheers, while the five stooges stood up to do the wave.

"The View" hosts do The Wave after announcing that Tucker Carlson has left Fox News. pic.twitter.com/Sh26Vqsjrb — The Recount (@therecount) April 24, 2023

Three things no one likes: The Clap, The View, The Wave. In no particular order.

And I’m no AOC, but if there were ever a group of people who deserved to be de-platformed, it’s the cast of “The View.”

But again, it was a really adorable and completely predictable reaction from a group of angry women who only make headlines when one of them farts.

Anyway, not to change the subject entirely, but I’m going to change the subject entirely.

If you elect me President instead of Joe Biden, I vow to ban two things from sporting events: One of those things is Jumbotron marriage proposals.

The other is the wave.

If you catch me at a baseball game, I’ll be over here with a lap full of nachos and double fisting beers. I can’t be standing up and hollering every time the wave comes around. Complete nonsense.

#BanTheWave.

How much would you spend on a Morgan Wallen concert?

If you’ve been personally victimized by a canceled Morgan Wallen concert this week, you might be entitled to compensation.

Wallen canceled his show last minute — after fans had already filed into the stadium — because he lost his voice. Since then, he’s rescheduled a few more shows and claims a doctor ordered him to stop performing.

One fan even slapped him with a lawsuit for her pain and suffering. Not sure how that one’s going to hold up.

But another fan went straight to the source. Making its rounds on Twitter today was a screenshot of a Facebook post from someone named Mandi.

Tagging the country superstar himself, Mandi provides an itemized list of all the money she shelled out in order to attend the concert. And she demands Morgan pay her back!

So is Wallen responsible?

Let’s dive into this, shall we?

The hotel and gas make sense. Now, $400 per ticket is pretty steep. But as someone who’s tried to get secondhand Morgan Wallen tickets myself, it’s unfortunately pretty standard.

Mandi’s outfit was $120, and her husband’s was $218. I had no idea Bass Pro Shop was so expensive these days.

I always think it’s funny when people buy new outfits and dress to the nines for a concert. You’re in a crowd of 64,000+ people in the dark.

But I’ve also been to many concerts during my time here in Nashville and I can probably tell you exactly what those outfits were: She had a crop top, denim shorts and white boots. He wore a flannel and some stupid hat from Boot Barn.

Or this.

Here’s what we really need to talk about: $629 at Rebel Rags. That’s a store that sells Ole Miss merch. And her reasoning for Wallen being responsible for this? “Because we wouldn’t have had the opportunity to go if it had not been for this concert.”

If only Rebel Rags had a website where you could buy $629 worth of Hoddy Toddy T-shirts without going to a concert.

“My husband has gone with me to 2 concerts. Ever. In the 17 years we’ve been together,” she wrote. “Somehow I talked him into this one and this sh-t happens.”

Personally, I think the only justified expense here was the $40 at Cracker Barrel. I’d pay that for the hash brown casserole alone.

Anyway, Mandi, if you’re reading this, I’m sorry this happened to you.

But when you’re feeling up to your next live show, I just thought I’d let you know Dave Ramsey is touring.

Kids these days are scared of their own shadow!

Apparently, there’s a TikTok trend where parents are showing their babies’ reactions to seeing their shadows for the first time.

And if you’re like, “Wow, that sounds boring,” I assure you it totally is.

For example, here’s a toddler who sees his shadow, gets freaked out, cries and tries to run from it.

The trend is “shadow babies,” and some parents are actually taking some heat for it. Because the trend is causing the child emotional distress. Or something.

We live in a world where many people support the genital mutilation of children, but they draw the line at showing them their shadow.

Anyway, people are stupid, and I don’t care about this at all. So let’s look at a way more entertaining trend: Showing dogs their reflection in the mirror.

I once had a bulldog who was so infatuated with his own reflection, he would sit and stare at the mirror for hours.

Admittedly, he also had the intelligence of a potato. But I loved him for it.

Rob Schneider Wins Pillow Fight

There’s no better way to round out our Tuesday Nightcaps than a trip down memory lane with Rob Schneider.

Back in 2002, Schneider starred in a movie called “The Hot Chick.” It was a film about a high school mean girl who suddenly wakes up in the body of an older man.

And one scene actually had the audacity to suggest that a man might have a biological advantage over teenage girls in a pillow fight.

20 years ago Disney made this movie… https://t.co/w9Zlv3Xxil — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) April 25, 2023

Modern-day Disney could never.

But if you’re a “South Park” fan like I am, there’s only one thing you’re thinking about right now.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have an old fashioned and an episode of “90 Day Fiancé” calling my name.

