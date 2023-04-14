Joe Biden Tells Irish Leaders To ‘Lick The World’ In Latest Embarrassing Gaffe

Videos by OutKick

Another day, another Joe Biden gaffe.

The President of the United States went to a banquet at Dublin Castle Thursday Night, where he told everyone in attendance he wanted to “lick the world” with them.

“There’s nothing, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart — there’s nothing our nations can’t achieve if we do it together. I really mean it,” he said. “So, thank you all. God bless you all. And let’s go — let’s go la- — lick the world. Let’s get it done.”

NOW – Biden: "Let's go lick the world. Let's get it done." pic.twitter.com/lmTfx2Ohpv — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 13, 2023

Now, we know Joe loves ice cream. He loves it so much he can’t stop talking about it — even when innocent children in Nashville are massacred.

Biden: "I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream." pic.twitter.com/ogcPzxj8e0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 27, 2023

But did he really mean to tell Irish leaders to “lick the world”?

We’re not even sure what he’s doing in Ireland in the first place. Besides knocking back some Guinnesses with his son Hunter, who tagged along.

With all of the pressing issues happening both at home and abroad, an inconsequential five-day vacation in Ireland doesn’t seem like the best move. Or the most necessary one.

OutKick’s Tomi Lahren said it best yesterday.

“As we know — Ireland really is the epicenter of national and international concern right now,” Tomi said. “I’m glad he’s really tackling the top priorities like inflation, border security, crime, the baby formula shortage, China’s strategic moves to replace the US as a world power… Oh, Ireland’s best ice cream shops according to Yelp reviews.”

Biden is over in Ireland, embarrassing us as usual! @TomiLahren's Final Thoughts… pic.twitter.com/2x46P3NggA — OutKick (@Outkick) April 14, 2023

Also in Ireland, Biden fielded questions from a group of children. One of them asks, “What are the steps to success?”

Confused, and programmed simply to spit out the standard talking points, Biden answers, “Well, making sure that we don’t all have COVID.”

Hunter Biden steps in to help his father understand the questions he's being asked (by a group of kids) pic.twitter.com/GsEttHHBPl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023

Great advice.

Can’t go around licking the world if you’re contagious.

Joe Biden continues to get a pass.

It might take a biologist to define what a woman is, but it doesn’t take a neurologist to tell you Joe Biden is in cognitive decline.

If he weren’t the leader of the free world and his actions didn’t affect both my life and the lives of generations to come, I’d feel bad for the guy.

But he is, and they do.

Let’s take a quick trip down Memory Lane, shall we?

In May 2017, then-President Donald Trump tweeted, “Despite the negative press covfefe.”

An obvious typo, Trump’s tweet became the meme of the year. Never-Trumpers made “covfefe” T-shirts and merchandise to mock him. And news outlets covered it like it was the end of the world as we know it.

“Trump Tweet Unites a Bewildered Nation,” The New York Times headline read.

“‘Covfefe’ Tells You All You Need to Know about Donald Trump,” CNN said.

USA Today was still talking about it in 2018 with its piece, “Covfefe: One Year Later.”

All that for a typo.

Yet here is Joe Biden — mumbling incomprehensible nonsense every single day — and those same media outlets act like everything is OK.

And better yet: He’s planning to run for a second term!

I’m not in the business of telling people how to vote. But if you can’t see how much our President is embarrassing us on the world stage, you might be as lost as he is.