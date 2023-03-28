Joe Biden Jokes About Ice Cream Before Talking About The Nashville School Shooting In One Of The Most Disgraceful Moments In Presidential History

Videos by OutKick

Six people, three of which were under the age of 10 years old, were murdered inside the Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday. Six people had their lives taken away from them, and parents have to lay their babies to rest, yet Joe Biden’s opening statement about the tragedy was about ice cream.

Shortly after the heartbreaking news broke that a deranged, transgender, biological female shot her way into the Pre-K to sixth-grade school she once attended, the President of The United States thought that it was appropriate to remind everyone that he loves ice cream.

He joked that the only reason he came down to address the media after six innocent people were murdered was that he heard there would be ice cream.

“My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband,” Biden said from the White House’s East Room. “I eat Jeni’s ice cream — chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream,” he continued. “By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs,” he added. “You think I’m kidding? I’m not.”

The media members laughing at Biden’s comments added an entirely different level of disgust to the moment.

Biden: "I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream." pic.twitter.com/ogcPzxj8e0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 27, 2023

What makes Biden’s comments that much more ridiculous, is that Biden being persuaded into doing things with the reward of ice cream isn’t entirely unbelievable. This is a man who gets lost on stages, falls off bikes, and has more unfinished thoughts than completed ones.

Biden’s ice cream comment isn’t just embarrassing for him and the 17 supporters he still has, it’s an embarrassment to the entire country. Making a mockery of the presidency and the United States is no new feat for Jill Biden’s husband, this was sadly just a day that ends in the letter y for the Biden administration.

