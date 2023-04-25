Morgan Wallen Sued For Canceling Ole Miss Concert: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Morgan Wallen reportedly has been hit with a lawsuit for canceling his concert at Ole Miss this past Sunday night.

The country music superstar made fans livid when he canceled his show at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford mere minutes before he was supposed to take the stage.

Wallen cited not having a voice for why the show had to be canceled on such short notice. Now, he’s been sued.

Morgan Wallen faces lawsuit after Ole Miss disaster.

Brandi Burcham filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday alleging Wallen of breach of contract and negligence, according to TMZ. She claims Ole Miss hasn’t refunded tickets and the guaranteed refunds don’t cover “out of pocket expenses.”

As noted Monday, Oxford isn’t exactly the easiest place to get to. That means people had to drive as the airport isn’t tooled for commercial planes.

Burcham is attempting to make it a class action suit in order to include more people, according to the same TMZ report.

Morgan Wallen sued over canceled concert. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Wallen reschedules multiple shows.

Getting sued isn’t the only headache Wallen has to deal with right now. The most famous man in country music also announced he’s rescheduling multiple shows. He also cited that a doctor has ordered him to stop performing.

“Y’all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news. There’s nothing more I want to do than be on stage playing for you guys. But as of today, I’m on doctor-ordered vocal rest and we have to reschedule this week’s shows,” Wallen announced on his Instagram story Monday night.

Shows in Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska were pushed to June and September.

Morgan Wallen reschedules tour dates citing health issues. (Credit: Instagram)

People are not happy with Morgan Wallen.

It’s not hard to understand why people are fired up with the popular musician. Morgan Wallen tickets are incredibly expensive (even if refunds are coming), people schedule travel plans out months in advance, there’s no refund for gas or lodging and he canceled the show minutes before he was supposed to perform.

Imagine spending a few thousand dollars on travel, lodging, dinner and drinks and then getting all hyped up only for Wallen to never show.

It’s understandable why people are upset. Is suing a bit much? That will be for the lawyers to figure out, but it’s not a mystery why people are livid.

Morgan Wallen sued for canceling Ole Miss concert. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The good news for the rest of us is we can still enjoy Wallen’s music without sweating out whether or not he’ll get on stage. As for people who did attend, good luck getting made whole!