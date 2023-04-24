Morgan Wallen Cancels Ole Miss Concert, Twitter Melts Down In Hilarious Fashion

Videos by OutKick

People are livid Morgan Wallen canceled his Sunday concert at Ole Miss.

The most famous man in country music pulled the plug on his Sunday night show at Vaught Hemingway Stadium citing the fact he lost his voice, according to The AP.

Wallen’s decision to not perform came after the stadium was already rocking with the opening acts. Instead of seeing the country star come out, they were met with a message that refunds would be issued.

Breaking: Morgan Wallen cancelled his Sunday night show in Oxford due to losing his voice minutes before he was supposed to perform pic.twitter.com/n6StObIUh1 — Mississippi Sports (@SocialSportsMs) April 24, 2023

People are not happy with Morgan Wallen.

As you’d expect, people were blowing up social media with different reactions, and the overwhelming feeling appeared to be anger.

Now, as someone who wasn’t going, the reactions are hilarious. Not so much for the people who traveled to Oxford, Mississippi.

Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!! COMPLETE BULLSHIT!!! pic.twitter.com/g095cub04z — Megan Lynn (@SouthernMama333) April 24, 2023

Morgan Wallen not being able to sing seems like a ridiculous excuse to cancel his show considering that never stopped him before — Dena (@DenaO84) April 24, 2023

It appears Morgan Wallen has entered the transfer portal…. https://t.co/WKk4almIz3 — Waid Doback (@FauxYouToo) April 24, 2023

Ole Miss girls once they find the 19 year old Morgan Wallen was hanging out with that made him sick pic.twitter.com/T442qEjwbc — Holland Beck (@hollaa_backk) April 24, 2023

Morgan Wallen tryna get his shit together after one night in Oxford. pic.twitter.com/iQSbRBlwgG — Keg (@GratefulKeg) April 24, 2023

Thanks @OleMissFB Morgan Wallen plays one time in your shit stadium and fakes an injury the next night. @Lane_Kiffin @BarstoolTenn — Brandon McDaniel (@McDaniel_02) April 24, 2023

Morgan Wallen proving yet again that he doesn’t deserve your money. — Jordan Powell (@Smuphy) April 24, 2023

Morgan Wallen had one night out in Oxford and had to call it quits.



I woke up at 6am the next morning and drove 8 hours home.



Some of us are just built different. — Keg (@GratefulKeg) April 24, 2023

Men with Oxford experience have played on through worse, Morgan Wallen pic.twitter.com/TmHhj0OwCQ — cristilmethod (@cristilmethod) April 24, 2023

I spent $37,000 to see Morgan Wallen and now I will spent $10,000 buying C-4 off the dark web to blow up all the merchandise I own, as well as 4 Bud Lights that have been in the back of my fridge since October. — Gray Hardison (@BellyoftheBeast) April 24, 2023

If you’re a fan of Morgan Wallen after everything he’s done, you kind of deserve this. I’ve no sympathy for that stadium. https://t.co/eoh6bxyFOO — Jason Rector (@jasonrector) April 24, 2023

Cookout in Oxford after the Morgan Wallen concert was cancelled pic.twitter.com/eDjxVlD51h — Katie-Rose (@katieroseoq) April 24, 2023

The Oxford Airbnb owners trying to sleep tonight knowing the Morgan Wallen concert was canceled. pic.twitter.com/Ior0od2W2W — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) April 24, 2023

Do fans have a right to be outraged?

Again, these reactions are hilarious to me and others who weren’t attending. Anyone who says otherwise is lying to themselves.

However, if you bought very expensive tickets to see Morgan Wallen in Oxford and he cancels, you should absolutely be furious, and I say that as a huge fan of Wallen’s music.

Oxford isn’t exactly easy to get to. The tiny airport accommodates private jets (I can’t publicly confirm or deny any knowledge of flying private in and out of Oxford), and that means your options are driving or flying into Memphis and then driving to Ole Miss.

It’s a logistical headache. Imagine spending all the money, renting a hotel room making the journey and then Morgan Wallen cancels his second show in Oxford. If that’s not enough justification to complain on social media, nothing ever would be.

Morgan Wallen sparks outrage after canceling Ole Miss concert. He allegedly lost his voice. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Up next is a show this Thursday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For the sake of the good people in Michigan, let’s hope Wallen has found his voice. If not, the outrage will continue.