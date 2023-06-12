Joe Biden misses White House College Athlete Day Due To Root Canal

Videos by OutKick

Looks like all that ice cream finally caught up to Joe Biden.

The President had to skip out on College Athlete Day at the White House as he completed his two-day root canal Monday.

Physician to the President Kevin O’Connor revealed Biden was “experiencing some dental pain in his lower right premolar.” He completed the first part of the procedure Sunday.

Dozens of NCAA men’s and women’s national championship teams from Divisions I, II, and IIII were scheduled to be honored at the White House Monday Morning.

In Biden’s absence, Vice President Kamala Harris greeted the athletes.

Vice President Kamala Harris stands in for Joe Biden during White House College Athlete Day. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

“The President tolerated the procedure well. There were no complications,” Dr. O’Connor said.

Still, it might be time for Biden to reevaluate his sugar intake.

Joe Biden’s health is now under a microscope.

Just last month, Axios reported First Lady Jill Biden and several aides have expressed concern about the 80-year-old president’s diet.

Some aides even said Biden eats “like a child.”

The president’s beverage of choice is orange Gatorade, and his favorite foods “include peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, BLT’s, pizza, cookies, spaghetti with butter and red sauce, and ice cream that he occasionally makes into a full sundae, according to current and former Biden aides,” Axios reported.

President Joe Biden stops for ice cream in Traverse City, Mich. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to his missed appearance at College Athlete Day, Biden also had to scrap a mid-afternoon meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. That meeting will now happen Tuesday.

And while a root canal might not be the end of the world, Biden’s health is a major concern for voters.

Reports indicate his officials already take precautions not to tire the aging president. And to this point, Dr. O’Connor has not been permitted to field press questions regarding Biden’s health.

If re-elected, Biden will be 86 years old at the end of his second term.