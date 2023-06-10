‘College Athlete Day’ At Biden’s White House Means Mandatory Masks, Social Distancing For Unvaccinated Guests

Videos by OutKick

Masks are back at the White House.

Even in 2023, well after all available evidence has confirmed that masks are completely ineffective at stopping COVID, the Biden administration just won’t quit.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are inviting national championship teams from NCAA Division I, II and II to the White House on Monday.

Both men’s and women’s teams will be honored by the administration for their accomplishments.

Unless they’re unvaccinated, of course.

Beyond masks, unvaccinated guests will be punished with “social distancing,” combining multiple disproven pseudoscientific restrictions.

Fox News acquired a copy of the COVID protocols, and they are unbelievably absurd.

“Masking Guidance: Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask on the White House grounds,” the email states [bold font in original email]. “Guests who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask at all times and maintain at least 6 feet distance from others while on the White House grounds.”

It’s hard to imagine a less justifiable set of policies than this. But it makes perfect sense coming from a COVID extremist administration that promoted Dr. Fauci and got every major policy question wrong.

READ: NEW STUDY CONFIRMS THAT MASKS LIKELY DON’T WORK TO STOP COVID

US President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Masks Are Just The Start Of Biden’s COVID Absurdity

Requiring masks and social distancing in June 2023 is ridiculous enough, given the evidence against them.

But purposefully discriminating against the unvaccinated takes this nonsense to an entirely different level.

Not even the most hardened COVID zealots still believe the vaccines have any efficacy against infection or transmission.

READ: FDA ADVISORS ADMIT THEY’RE ‘ANGRY’ WITH MODERNA FOR NOT REVEALING DATA SHOWING NEW BOOSTERS WEREN’T MORE EFFECTIVE

Meaning the White House is one of the few remaining holdouts against accepting unequivocal reality.

It’s even more absurd considering Biden ended the COVID emergency months ago. Yet, well after the overwhelming majority of Americans have moved on, they’re still engaging in pandemic theater.

Study after study has confirmed that the White House, Dr. Fauci and their political allies at the CDC were wrong. Masks don’t work, COVID vaccines don’t stop the spread, and social distancing was a completely inaccurate guess.

Anyone still hanging on to these nonsensical ideas is doing so out of paranoia, irrationality and with a purposeful disregard for science.

It shouldn’t be so surprising that the Biden administration continues to show its disregard for reality. But it highlights, yet again, the consistent truth that those who claim most ferociously to “follow the science” are most often ignoring it.