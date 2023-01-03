Jim Harbaugh Has Reportedly Talked To One NFL Owner About Head Coaching Job

While all signs, rumors, and reports indicate that Jim Harbaugh is looking to return to the NFL coaching ranks, there are two pieces to the puzzle. An NFL team has to be interested in hiring him, and the Carolina Panthers have reportedly shown interest in the Michigan head coach.

Will Kunkel of Fox Charlotte has been on top of the Harbaugh-Panthers situation this week reporting on Monday that Harbaugh has made it clear to the Panthers that he is interested in the head coaching vacancy.

The interest appears to be mutual, as Kunkel has since reported that Harbaugh has had a conversation with Carolina owner Dave Tepper about the head coaching job. However, the Panthers will hold off on ‘officially’ starting their coaching search until after their regular season final against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Panthers owner Dave Tepper and Jim Harbaugh have had a conversation about Carolina’s head coaching vacancy, sources tell @CSLonQCN.

The talk was not a job interview, only a conversation.

The Panthers will not formally begin their coaching search until after the season. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) January 3, 2023

The recent reports linking Harbaugh to the Panthers coincide with another suggesting that “it is a done deal” that Harbaugh will accept an NFL head coaching gig if offered.

Harbaugh took a significant pay cut at Michigan last offseason and met with the Minnesota Vikings on National Signing Day in 2022, Harbaugh having his eyes and ears open for an NFL job shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The Denver Broncos, also looking for a new head coach, have already reached out to Harbaugh regarding their head coaching vacancy as well.

Harbaugh has an impressive NFL coaching résumé with a 44-19-1 record in his four seasons in charge of the San Francisco 49ers, which includes a trip to the Super Bowl in 2012.