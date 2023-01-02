Denver Broncos Reach Out To Jim Harbaugh For Head Coach Position: Report

Boasting the most talked-about head coaching vacancy in the NFL, the Denver Broncos are starting their search with a high-profile name. But will he accept?

According to reports, the Broncos have reached out to Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh for the job, adding a valuable and respected candidate to the mix after a dismal 2022 season in Mile High.

Jim Harbaugh (Getty Images)

Will Denver Buy High on Harbaugh?

The former Niners coach, who led a revival effort in Ann Arbor since 2015, has been informed by the Broncos of their interest. Denver fired Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games this season. The franchise’s interest in Harbaugh rests in new ownership’s desire to kick-start an expensive revamp, which failed under Hackett.

Nathaniel Hackett. (Getty Images)

Hackett’s deficiencies were well documented this year, and the sharp drop in Russell Wilson’s production has made the Broncos’ HC position the most polarizing and discussed role available.

Other names floated for the Broncos job have included former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

Harbaugh spoke with the Minnesota Vikings last year before the team hired ex-Rams OC Kevin O’Connell to help boost Kirk Cousins and the offense.

Despite Harbaugh’s reported cold feet with returning to NFL, the Wolverines’ head-coaching seat may be warmer than ever after a deflating loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals, 51-45.



Harbaugh went 59-36-1 as NFL HC. On Saturday, he suffered his sixth straight bowl loss, extending his postseason woes in the CFP.

Russell Wilson. (Getty Images)