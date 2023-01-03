Jim Harbaugh reportedly has his eyes on one NFL opening.

Speculation is swirling that the Michigan head coach could be leaving Ann Arbor to take another shot at the NFL, and a previous report indicated he will take an offer from a team in the league if he gets one.

Where might he want to go? Will Kunkel reported that Harbaugh has “sincere” interest in taking over the Panthers and has “made it known.”

He reportedly “likes the roster and loves the opportunity” the Panthers present over other teams.

Will Jim Harbaugh take an NFL job?

If there was a time for Jim Harbaugh to take an NFL job, it might be right now. He’s coming off back-to-back Big Ten championships, two straight dominating wins over Ohio State and College Football Playoff appearances.

His brand has arguably never been hotter. Harbaugh has also now had two chances to win a national title, and didn’t get it done either time.

He might decide it’s time for a new challenge. There’s no question the way things ended with the 49ers wasn’t great, and he probably wants to cleanse the bitter taste that left in his mouth.

The Michigan coach has lived at the top of the Big Ten for two straight seasons. Other than winning a national title, he’s accomplished everything possible at the college level.

If Jim Harbaugh is going to the NFL, he needs to go while his brand is piping hot. It’s scorching hot right now, and he should strike while the iron is hot. You never know what could happen down the road. All signs point towards him leaving the Wolverines, and the Panthers would definitely be a very interesting landing spot.