‘Done Deal’ Jim Harbaugh Leaves Michigan If He Gets NFL Coaching Offer: Report

If an NFL team comes calling, Jim Harbaugh will be leaving Michigan to get back into the professional coaching game, according to a new report.
Just a couple of days after Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff, a source close to Harbaugh has told The Athletic that “it is a done deal” he’ll accept an NFL head coaching gig if offered.
After taking a significant pay cut at Michigan this past offseason and meeting with the Minnesota Vikings on National Signing Day in 2022, Harbaugh having his ears open for an NFL gig doesn’t come as a surprise.
Various NFL teams reportedly being interested in Harbaugh isn’t shocking either. He’s posted a 25-3 record over his last two seasons at Michigan which includes back-to-back Big Ten titles.
This latest report comes on the heels of another explaining that the Denver Broncos have already reached out to Harbaugh for their head coaching vacancy.
Harbaugh also has an impressive NFL coaching resume with a 44-19-1 record in his four seasons in charge of the San Francisco 49ers, which includes a trip to the Super Bowl in 2012.
It’s felt like a matter of when, not if, Harbaugh would make the jump back to the NFL. He’s proven that he’s evolved as a coach over his last two seasons in Ann Arbor, and at the end of the day, wins many more football games than he loses.
Other than the Broncos, the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers could all be giving Harbaugh a call in the coming days if they haven’t already done so.
Michigan doesn’t understand this right now, but they will in a few years:
Harbaugh was always a pretender, but he got Michigan back to where a responsible coach will be able to make a real contender out of them — If Michigan has the balls to go get one. I’d love to see UM got total Alpha-male-bad-ass and get a “not nice guy”… Imagine, — if you can — Michigan with a “Miami” attitude…
LOL. NEVER GONNA HAPPEN, enjoy your mediocracy, AnnArbor!
Miami has been trying ad failing desperately to recreate that infamous Bad Ass Attitude for over 25 years and been glaringly unable to do so. There is a reason it doesn’t work “these days”.
Michigan had it 30 years ago in Basketball with their Fab Five Thugs. … and never again. Now they’ve got former Fab Five Thug – Juwan Howard -nbeing “a thug coach” and routinely embarrassing the university and himself.