‘Done Deal’ Jim Harbaugh Leaves Michigan If He Gets NFL Coaching Offer: Report

If an NFL team comes calling, Jim Harbaugh will be leaving Michigan to get back into the professional coaching game, according to a new report.

Just a couple of days after Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff, a source close to Harbaugh has told The Athletic that “it is a done deal” he’ll accept an NFL head coaching gig if offered.

After taking a significant pay cut at Michigan this past offseason and meeting with the Minnesota Vikings on National Signing Day in 2022, Harbaugh having his ears open for an NFL gig doesn’t come as a surprise.

Various NFL teams reportedly being interested in Harbaugh isn’t shocking either. He’s posted a 25-3 record over his last two seasons at Michigan which includes back-to-back Big Ten titles.

This latest report comes on the heels of another explaining that the Denver Broncos have already reached out to Harbaugh for their head coaching vacancy.

Jim Harbaugh could be headed back to the NFL. (Getty Images)

Harbaugh also has an impressive NFL coaching resume with a 44-19-1 record in his four seasons in charge of the San Francisco 49ers, which includes a trip to the Super Bowl in 2012.

It’s felt like a matter of when, not if, Harbaugh would make the jump back to the NFL. He’s proven that he’s evolved as a coach over his last two seasons in Ann Arbor, and at the end of the day, wins many more football games than he loses.

Other than the Broncos, the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers could all be giving Harbaugh a call in the coming days if they haven’t already done so.