The Outrage Mob Comes For Jim Harbaugh After His Pro-Life Comments

Jim Harbaugh set Twitter on fire with some recent comments about courage and being pro-life.

The head coach of the Michigan Wolverines went mega-viral for comments encouraging people to have the “courage” to have their kids instead of aborting them.

“I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me. Quoting from Jeremiah, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations,” Harbaugh explained during a speech at the Plymouth Right to Life dinner and auction.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Well, as expected, people on Twitter focused on being constantly outraged lost their minds. The reactions were nothing short of shameful.

Welcome to America in 2022. If you speak your mind and give your honest, you will be torn to shreds. If that opinion goes against what Twitter tells the sheep to think, you’ll be attacked viciously.

There’s no other way to explain the unhinged reaction to Harbaugh’s pro-life comments. The man simply encouraged people to have kids and not abort them.

How is that even controversial? How did he manage to elicit such vitriolic reaction?

ANN ARBOR, MI – DECEMBER 30: Jim Harbaugh speaks as he is introduced as the new Head Coach of the University of Michigan football team at the Junge Family Champions Center on December 30, 2014 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

I also love the fact Jemele Hill said to just not get an abortion if you don’t want one. I’ll bet you anything that logic doesn’t transfer over for the Second Amendment for her!

Oh, look what a quick Twitter search dragged up!

Harbaugh has nothing to apologize for. This is America, and it’s still okay to speak your mind.

