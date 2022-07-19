Jim Harbaugh set Twitter on fire with some recent comments about courage and being pro-life.
The head coach of the Michigan Wolverines went mega-viral for comments encouraging people to have the “courage” to have their kids instead of aborting them.
“I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me. Quoting from Jeremiah, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations,” Harbaugh explained during a speech at the Plymouth Right to Life dinner and auction.
Well, as expected, people on Twitter focused on being constantly outraged lost their minds. The reactions were nothing short of shameful.
Welcome to America in 2022. If you speak your mind and give your honest, you will be torn to shreds. If that opinion goes against what Twitter tells the sheep to think, you’ll be attacked viciously.
There’s no other way to explain the unhinged reaction to Harbaugh’s pro-life comments. The man simply encouraged people to have kids and not abort them.
How is that even controversial? How did he manage to elicit such vitriolic reaction?
I also love the fact Jemele Hill said to just not get an abortion if you don’t want one. I’ll bet you anything that logic doesn’t transfer over for the Second Amendment for her!
Oh, look what a quick Twitter search dragged up!
Harbaugh has nothing to apologize for. This is America, and it’s still okay to speak your mind.