Jim Harbaugh set Twitter on fire with some recent comments about courage and being pro-life.

The head coach of the Michigan Wolverines went mega-viral for comments encouraging people to have the “courage” to have their kids instead of aborting them.

Jim Harbaugh On Abortion: Have 'The Courage To Let The Unborn Be Born' https://t.co/5IccMte7ZB — OutKick (@Outkick) July 19, 2022

“I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me. Quoting from Jeremiah, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations,” Harbaugh explained during a speech at the Plymouth Right to Life dinner and auction.

Well, as expected, people on Twitter focused on being constantly outraged lost their minds. The reactions were nothing short of shameful.

Have the courage to admit you’re full of seething hate toward women, Jim Harbaugh. — Sarah Grisham (@segmentis) July 19, 2022

Jim Harbaugh when his 5 star recruit knocks up their high school girlfriend pic.twitter.com/kNEZgmZ6Ee — 🧞‍♀️🌪 🔮 (@shortytoohigh) July 19, 2022

This might be a difficult concept for Jim Harbaugh of any anti-choice person to grasp … but if you don’t want an abortion, just don’t get one. Not that hard. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 19, 2022

Fuck Jim Harbaugh and everyone who believes this way. Forcing people to give birth is not courage. https://t.co/TdR4ZYTog9 — Ioneenknoyo (@DubJ) July 19, 2022

It's very easy for Jim Harbaugh to say this when he and folks like him can't even find the courage to demand a society that doesn't neglect a child after they're born.



Show me where Jim Harbaugh fights for children's health care and education, and we can talk. https://t.co/mO1ZO9c9Jt — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) July 19, 2022

As a die hard Michigan fan, Fuck Jim Harbaugh. https://t.co/D0gAgVtGKW — JoJo (@JoJoBasicB) July 19, 2022

Jim Harbaugh publicly expressing his distaste for women's rights is unfortunately not very surprising news this morning — Jack Williams (@JackWilliaMSU) July 19, 2022

Lucky for Jim Harbaugh that no matter how many times Ohio State fucks him, he can't get pregnant. — Scromiting (@zuchons) July 19, 2022

Welcome to America in 2022. If you speak your mind and give your honest, you will be torn to shreds. If that opinion goes against what Twitter tells the sheep to think, you’ll be attacked viciously.

There’s no other way to explain the unhinged reaction to Harbaugh’s pro-life comments. The man simply encouraged people to have kids and not abort them.

How is that even controversial? How did he manage to elicit such vitriolic reaction?

I also love the fact Jemele Hill said to just not get an abortion if you don’t want one. I’ll bet you anything that logic doesn’t transfer over for the Second Amendment for her!

Oh, look what a quick Twitter search dragged up!

When it comes to guns in this country, this place has no bottom. https://t.co/QBWcXbU9aZ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 1, 2022

In Georgia, it is now illegal to offer food or water to voters in voting lines, but you can walk into any gun store, buy a gun with no waiting period or safety class.



Only in America is it easier to get a gun and murder 10 people than it is to vote. https://t.co/HAUmihxkUB — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 26, 2021

Harbaugh has nothing to apologize for. This is America, and it’s still okay to speak your mind.