Jim Harbaugh On Abortion: Have ‘The Courage To Let The Unborn Be Born’

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh’s stance on abortion is crystal clear.

Following the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, abortion takes have been flying all over the place. Harbaugh has now weighed in, and there’s no doubt he’s 100% pro-life.

“I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me. Quoting from Jeremiah, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations,'” Harbaugh told people attending the Plymouth Right to Life dinner and auction over the weekend, according to DetroitCatholic.com.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In an era where speaking up as pro-life gets you tarnished by the outrage mob, it’s great to see Harbaugh having the courage and conviction to take a stand.

Even though Big Ten and college football fans love to drag him, he’s authentic. In fact, I’d argue he’s one of the most authentic men in all of sports.

So, nobody should be surprised that he’s speaking his mind.

Harbaugh believes people need to have “a loving care and respect for life and death,” and he believes people must have the “courage” to let babies be born.

It doesn’t get much more blunt than that! He let the world know where he stands on the issue.

Props to Harbaugh for having the spine to take a stand when so many others don’t.