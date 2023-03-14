Jets Sign Aaron Rodgers’ Former Packers Teammate Allen Lazard, As Pursuit Of Quarterback Continues

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets signed former Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard on Tuesday. Aaron Rodgers, likely former Packers quarterback, reportedly wanted Lazard to follow him to New York. IF he goes to New York.

BREAKING: #Jets are signing FA WR Allen Lazard to a 4-year, $44M deal with $22M guaranteed, sources tell @thescore.



Lazard comes off his best season, totaling 60/788/6 in 15 games with #Packers. This deal should also get things to the finish line with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. pic.twitter.com/wOmAbEe0pC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2023

Though, as OutKick’s Armando Salguero previously reported, signing Lazard had nothing to do with Rodgers, according to a source within the Jets. They say it’s because of his relationship with new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Sure, Jets source. Sure.

Actually, I hope the Jets source is lying for his and the team’s sake. If they really did this because of Nathaniel Hackett or Lazard’s on-field production, that’s a bigger red flag.

Dig this. Allen Lazard signed a four-year deal worth $11 million per season. His best professional season came last year. He failed to record 800 receiving yards.

He’s never had more than 60 catches in a season. He’s missed games due to injury. And Aaron Rodgers has been his quarterback for all four of his NFL seasons.

Yet, today the New York Jets cut him a check for $22 million guaranteed.

And it had nothing to do with bringing Aaron Rodgers to New York? There’s just no way I believe that.

Also, Hackett flamed out so badly in Denver and you’re allowing him to dictate personnel? That worked out so well the last time.

If they don’t get Aaron Rodgers after all of this, it would be the most Jets thing that could ever happen.

Even if they do get Rodgers, not sure tying up Allen Lazard for four years is the right call.

Jets gonna Jet, I guess.