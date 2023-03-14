New York Jets Targeting Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Linking Move To Aaron Rodgers

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets chase of Aaron Rodgers has fans going nuts because, well, why is this taking so long? What’s going to happen? Give us a clue!

And early Tuesday a clue that maybe the Jets are making progress surfaced in that the Jets began to target wide receiver Allen Lazard in free agency.

Allen Lazard Chase Has Begun

Allen Lazard played the past five seasons for the Green Bay Packers.

With Aaron Rodgers.

That’s it! Rodgers is committed to the Jets and is bringing his guys!

Actually, a club source insists to OutKick the idea of a Lazard reunion applies to current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett was the offensive coordinator in Green Bay in 2019-21.

Allen Lazard appears headed to the Jets. Is Aaron Rodgers next? (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images).

Jets Connections To Allen Lazard

Lazard, 26, has been a solid No. 2 receiver for the Packers and has done a good job of increasing his catches each of the past two seasons. He had 60 catches for 788 and 6 TDs for the Packers last season.

He could possibly continue that type of production in New York because Hackett is going to run an offense similar to the one he ran in Green Bay.

But another reason the conspiracy theory joining Lazard to a Rodgers signing might not necessarily prove true is because Lazard has another suitor, per ESPN. So he might not go to New York at all.

Kind of like Aaron Rodgers.

