New York Jets Take Flight (Literally) To Meet With Aaron Rodgers

If there was ever any question whether New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is all in on his football people’s chase of Aaron Rodgers, then we have our answer.
Johnson gave a contingent of the club’s coaches and front office people use of his private jet Tuesday afternoon to fly to California to meet with Rodgers in person. And Johnson joined the group, per a source.
The meeting is expected to begin sometime this afternoon (California time) and follows what was termed by one league source as a productive phone conversation Monday between Rodgers and team officials.
Jets Talks With Aaron Rodgers In Person
One member of the contingent that is expected to be included in the Jets flight to visit Aaron Rodgers is offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, per a source. Hackett was the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.
Rodgers was the NFL MVP in in 2020 and 2021.
The Packers gave the Jets permission to have contact with Rodgers before the sides engaged in conversations on Monday.
Jets Include Familiar Face For Aaron Rodgers Meeting
The Jets’ push for Rodgers is a full-on press. In person and on social media. Cornerback and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Sauce Gardner, showed as much on Tuesday.
This visit does not mean Rodgers is going to the Jets. It does not mean anything with certainty beyond the sides are meeting.
It’s still possible Rodgers may decide to retire at 39-years-old. But, as he has promised publicly, he is doing a thorough examination of his options before he makes his decision.
And that prominently includes the Jets.