New York Jets Take Flight (Literally) To Meet With Aaron Rodgers

Videos by OutKick

If there was ever any question whether New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is all in on his football people’s chase of Aaron Rodgers, then we have our answer.

Johnson gave a contingent of the club’s coaches and front office people use of his private jet Tuesday afternoon to fly to California to meet with Rodgers in person. And Johnson joined the group, per a source.

The meeting is expected to begin sometime this afternoon (California time) and follows what was termed by one league source as a productive phone conversation Monday between Rodgers and team officials.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 16: Vinny Curry #99 of the New York Jets hugs Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers before the start of third quarter at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Jets defeated the Packers 27-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Jets Talks With Aaron Rodgers In Person

One member of the contingent that is expected to be included in the Jets flight to visit Aaron Rodgers is offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, per a source. Hackett was the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.

Rodgers was the NFL MVP in in 2020 and 2021.

The Packers gave the Jets permission to have contact with Rodgers before the sides engaged in conversations on Monday.

Green Bay Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett looks on as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jets Include Familiar Face For Aaron Rodgers Meeting

The Jets’ push for Rodgers is a full-on press. In person and on social media. Cornerback and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Sauce Gardner, showed as much on Tuesday.

Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead😶 https://t.co/YTVj4H7ZRQ — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 7, 2023

This visit does not mean Rodgers is going to the Jets. It does not mean anything with certainty beyond the sides are meeting.

It’s still possible Rodgers may decide to retire at 39-years-old. But, as he has promised publicly, he is doing a thorough examination of his options before he makes his decision.

And that prominently includes the Jets.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero