Aaron Rodgers To Jets Not Done Yet, But The Signs Are Starting To Look Undeniable

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have not yet been united via trade but the signs this is happen have become to glow in neon.

The Jets on Tuesday began the day trying to add Packers free agent receiver Allen Lazard, as OutKick reported. Well, the Jets are also reaching out to Packers free agents Marcedes Lewis and Randall Cobb.

And ESPN is now reporting Rodgers provided the Jets with a wish list of free agents he would like for the team to target. And all those names are on the Rodgers list.

And Odell Beckham Jr.’s name is on the list, too.

Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources.

It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2023

And if this isn’t a clear sign the Jets are expecting to land Rodgers, I don’t know what is. The Jets, for the record, have zero need for Cobb. Beckham would be a good get but also a luxury for a team needing help on the offensive line and facing a big contract extension negotiation looming with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb were teammates in Green Bay and it appears they’ll be the same in New York. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images).

Jets Desperately Want Aaron Rodgers

Obviously the Jets are trying to show Rodgers they want to make him as comfortable as possible. No team does that unless they have the guy.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you’ll recall, did this with Tom Brady.

The difference is Brady brought Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and eventually helped the team land Leonard Fournette and others.

Randall Cobb? OK.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero