Jerry Jones Reveals Ezekiel Elliott Didn’t Start Cowboys Game For Dumbest Reason Ever

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott better learn how to put his phone on vibrate if he wants to be part of the team’s Super Bowl run.

Elliott mysteriously didn’t start in Sunday night’s 54-19 drubbing of the Indianapolis Colts, and we now know why … depending on who you believe.

Elliott and coach Mike McCarthy both said the Cowboys started Tony Pollard because it was part of the offensive rotation.

Owner Jerry Jones, meanwhile, said it was for disciplinary reasons because Elliott’s phone went off in a position meeting.

We at OutKick, of course, choose to believe Jerry because of the #content.

Jerry Jones said Zeke Elliott not starting tonight was related to some sort of disciplinary matter during the week — not a major deal, he said it was like a phone going off in a meeting or something of that nature. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 5, 2022

Ezekiel Elliott disciplined like a high school teenager

Can’t be taking phone calls from mom while analyzing film, Zeke. That’s Dallas Cowboys 101.

Who in the world has their phone on anything but silent or vibrate nowadays? Seriously, the only people I know who have their phone actually turned on sound are my parents and grandma.

That’s it.

Ezekiel Elliott loves a good text message and TD celebration. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

And, of course, their ‘turned on’ means those bad boys are turned up as loud as humanly possible to the point where the neighbors know exactly how many spam calls they get a day.

Anyway, tough look for Zeke here. Have to make sure that little button on the left is turned to the left, or you’ll be riding the pine to start the game like a teenager who gets caught texting in class.

PS: Love that Zeke and McCarthy wanted to keep this silly disciplining internal and Jerry Jones came in like a bull in a china shop and wrecked the whole thing.

Classic Jerry.