Ezekiel Elliott Is The Latest Cowboy To Beg OBJ To Come To Dallas

It’s an absolute full court press from the Dallas Cowboys right now in regards to receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ezekiel Elliott is the latest to actively lobby for OBJ to come to Big D, telling reporters Wednesday in the simplest way possible that he wants the veteran receiver.

And by simplest, I mean just about as straightforward as one can get.

“We want him,” Elliott said. “We want OBJ.”

Someone get Odell Beckham Jr. on the horn with Ezekiel Elliott, STAT! (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott joins others in recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas

Beckham Jr. has been on somewhat of a free agent tour all season as he recovers from ACL surgery, and it appears time to make a decision.

He visited the New York Giants for a reunion last month, and other teams linked to the former Pro Bowler include the Bills and Packers. Recently, though, it’s been the Cowboys who have gone all in on recruiting OBJ, and it started shortly after last week’s trade deadline.

The #Cowboys have WR Odell Beckham Jr in their sights, sources say.



After attempting to acquire a speedy WR before the trade deadline, Dallas turns its focus to the top FA available. Story from me and @MikeGarafolo: https://t.co/xnGJJqpTBz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2022

Beckham Jr. – as he usually does – threw fuel on the fire earlier this week when he seemingly narrowed his list of teams down to the Bills, Cowboys, Giants and Packers.

Jerry Jones – as he usually does – then sent Dallas fans into a frenzy.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan about Odell Beckham Jr: " I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2022

Not to be outdone, Micah Parsons then followed in his owner’s shoes and enlisted the help of Elon Musk to recruit OBJ.

Only cost $8, too!