Dallas Cowboys Join The Odell Beckham, Jr. Sweepstakes

The list of potential suitors for free agent Odell Beckham, Jr. keeps growing as the Dallas Cowboys enter the mix. Big D is looking to add OBJ, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, as the veteran wideout inches closer to total health and a return to NFL action — following his ACL tear in February.

Beckham’s superstar journey began with the New York Giants, propelling him into the league’s top tier of wide receivers until an eventual trade to the Cleveland Browns dramatically dropped his stock.

After a Super Bowl-winning campaign with the Los Angeles Rams last season, teams acknowledged Beckham’s ability to elevate a playoff contender, making him the biggest name in free agency. Other teams interested in signing Odell include former teams Rams and Giants, as well as the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers.

Dallas joined the sweepstakes for Odell after making it out of the NFL trade deadline without a new wideout in a WR-heavy rumor mill. Alabama product CeeDee Lamb continues to be the lead target on the Cowboys but injuries to their no. 2 WR, Michael Gallup and tight end Dalton Schultz gave Dallas a deficiency to fill for Prescott and the offense.

With the team steady in the NFC East with a commanding 6-2 record, Odell’s impact could be similar to last year’s Rams: a team on the brink of an exceptional status, just short one spark on offense.

