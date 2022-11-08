Jerry Jones And Micah Parsons Really Want OBJ To Sign With Cowboys

Not long after OBJ himself seemed to narrow his list of potential teams down to four — the Bills, Cowboys, Giants, and Packers — Jerry Jones is fueling speculation that the prized receiver could be headed to Dallas.

The Cowboys owner appeared on Dallas sports radio station 105.3 The Fan and hinted toward the team signing the free-agent receiver.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan about Odell Beckham Jr: " I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2022

Jones said that Beckham is “someone we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor and know that the Cowboys star on the helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.”

Most owners would probably say that Odell Beckham “could look pretty good” in their team’s helmet. There’s no doubt the team would be kicking the tires on bringing OBJ into the fold. It’s also interesting given it appears there’s mutual interest in him signing with Dallas.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy weighed-in on the prospect of making OBJ a target for Dak Prescott.

McCarthy called himself “a huge fan” of Beckham’s, according to ESPN. He also mentioned hearing great things from people around the league.

“From Ben McAdoo, Joe Whitt, all the guys from the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, all the guys have nothing but great things to say about him,” he said. “I have always been so impressed with his football playing ability. I have heard so many excellent things about him over the years.”

Micah Parsons Is Also Very Onboard With The Idea

One of Beckham’s future teammates — should he sign with Dallas — will be linebacker Micah Parsons, and he seems very excited about the idea.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons seems to like the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. becoming his teammate. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Parsons quote tweeted a photoshopped image of OBJ in a Cowboys jersey and seemed pretty fired up.

Man obj talk to me !! @obj let’s do this shit!!! 🦁🦁 https://t.co/7x5pLHKtWn — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 8, 2022

This drew a response from Beckham who mentioned that he has family in the Dallas area and that wherever he goes, he’s there to win.

Lolol sheeeed u tell me !? U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win… wheeerever I go — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 8, 2022

There are a lot of moving pieces in the “Where will Odell Beckham Jr. sign?” saga.

OBJ has been sidelined while rehabbing an ACL injury he suffered during the Super Bowl back in February.

