OBJ Possibly Narrowing Down His Options, Name-Drops Four Teams

Odell Beckham Jr. has been sidelined due to injury for the entire 2022 season to this point. He hasn’t physically been on the sidelines, because as it stands, he’s a free agent.

However, it sounds like his possible destinations have been narrowed down to four possible suitors.

The receiver is rehabbing an ACL injury that he suffered during Super Bowl LVI, and since then, cases have been made for why lots of teams would be a good fit for him.

Now, we have the man himself dropping a few possible teams. It happened on an upcoming episode of Complex’s series Volume.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants…”



Odell Beckham Jr. tells us what he’s looking for in a new home & the playoff teams calling. pic.twitter.com/w1QBjPZnrW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 6, 2022

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill—not saying I only got three or four left, but these next three or four years—into something where I can buy a home, like I can call this place home,” Beckham said about his potential next team.

That doesn’t mean his signing with one of those teams is imminent, but it sure is interesting that those are the teams he rattles off the top of his head.

Those four fit a lot of what has been reported in recent months regarding the OBJ sweepstakes. His former teammate in Los Angeles, Von Miller, has been adamant that the two will reunite in Buffalo.

It was reported on Sunday that the Cowboys might have an interest in bringing the acrobatic wideout aboard.

Of course, always on the table, is a return to the New York Giants.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle