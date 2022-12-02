Dak Prescott Reacts To Old Photo Of Jerry Jones, Reminds People To Have ‘Grace’

Dak Prescott doesn’t have any interest in canceling Jerry Jones over a photo from more than six decades ago.

There’s been a bizarre movement to cancel the Dallas Cowboys owner ever since a photo surfaced of him at the age of 14 watching a racial dispute at North Little Rock High School in 1957. Some students were protesting the integration of the school, and in the photo, Jones appears in the background off to the side simply watching whatever was unfolding. There’s zero indication of any kind he was involved in any way.

Yet, that hasn’t stopped the Washington Post and LeBron James from trying to target Jones for cancelation because of something that happened in the 1950s.

Now, the face of the Dallas Cowboys has weighed in and reminded people that grace is always important whenever dealing with topics like this.

Prescott said the following when addressing the photo and LeBron James, according to Fox News:

Obviously, we can be more empathetic and give grace to one another, regardless of race. From the times we’ve come from to where we are now, thinking about the growth we’ve had. That’s who I am, how I think, optimistic. I mean [as] a guy who is completely biracial, Black and White, it’s easy for me to speak on race on one side or another. … I don’t know if I’ve fully processed it all the way, honestly. In the same sense, it’s 65 years ago and how times have changed. I mean, look at the man’s resume since then, right? As I said, I give grace. I think that’s a conversation and question not only for him but for you guys and how you all feel and how accountable you all have been in covering and discussing the disparities and differences in race. As I said, I’m here for growth and giving grace and trying to make this world a better place. That’s who I am at my core and what I believe in. Unfortunately, things come up from the past, pictures, and they show how far we’ve come, but at the same sense, they’re a reminder of how short of a time that was ago. That wasn’t that long ago that we were all sitting on different sides, and we weren’t together. But as I said, I wouldn’t be here if it were still that way. So, I believe in grace and change. Those are questions for Jerry for you all, honestly, that I don’t have quite the answers for.

Jerry Jones is facing a movement to cancel him.

This is a measured and smart response from Prescott, but he could have gone even further. Again, there is literally zero proof that Jones was anything other than a curious student watching in the background.

When Jones addressed the photo, he told the media, “That was, gosh, 65 years ago and curious kid, I didn’t know at the time the monumental event that was going on. I’m sure glad that we’re a long way from that. I am. That would remind me: Just continue to do everything we can to not have those kind of things happen,” according to Yahoo!.

Being a “curious kid” seems to match up with the photo. It’s hard to stress enough that there is no proof that Jones was one of the people attempting to stop integration.

LeBron James targeted Jerry Jones because he was photographed near racial dispute as a young kid 65 years ago.



Why does @KingJames defend China, but try to cancel Jones for being in the background of a disturbance in 1957?



Cowardly and pathetic. https://t.co/8KLq1Hr1ln pic.twitter.com/4qt30t4qpO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 1, 2022

Furthermore, do we really want to live in a society where elderly men are judged by what happened when they were teenagers? Do we really want to judge people in 2022 based on things that happened in the 1950s? That seems like a very dangerous precedent to set.

Jerry Jones faces efforts to cancel him over a photo from 65 years ago. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

People can make mistakes as kids and grow up into great people, and there’s not even a reason to suggest that’s the case with Jones in 1957. Even if it was, is it not possible Jones grew up and learned over the past 65 years? Has there ever been any indication he treats people poorly? If there is, it’s definitely never seen the light of day because most people only have high praise for Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones was photographed during a racial dispute at North Little Rock High School in 1957. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The movement to cancel Jerry Jones is honestly pathetic, and Prescott deserves credit for reminding people to have grace.