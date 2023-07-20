Jason Aldean And Luke Combs Have iTunes Top 2 Songs Despite Controversies

Videos by OutKick

If one heads over to the U.S. iTunes charts right now they will see the following:

Jason Aldean – Try That In A Small Town Luke Combs – Fast Car

Now normally two country artists at the top of the charts wouldn’t be that big of a deal. But not these days. Both songs are being accused of racism.

Aldean’s song is accused of supporting and even inciting violence as well as vigilantism. In Combs case of covering a classic song, people aren’t even paying attention to the fact he had the original artist’s support for it!

Despite the controversies – or maybe BECAUSE of the controversies, the songs remain at the top of the lists.

Jason Aldean in concert. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

OUTRAGE AT JASON ALDEAN

Jason Aldean released his “Try That In A Small Town” song three months ago. What’s ironic is that the overwhelming majority of people had no idea about the song – nor did they care until it became all the talk in recent days.

The outrage stems from the overall perceived message of Aldean’s lyrics.

As the title suggests, he sings about the overwhelming worrisome feeling by many about lawlessness spreading across the country and people feeling helpless – especially “in big cities.” Whether you have people being able to steal tens of thousands of dollars of products from Apple stores with no consequences, or a disturbed person running around Times Square with a knife ,only to be released back into the public a few hours later, people are wondering what the heck is happening.

The uproar grew about Aldean’s lyrics apparently “warning” people that “in a small town that [the criminal’s actions] wouldn’t fly.”

The 27-time No.1 singles chart holder took to Twitter to defend himself against claims he was a racist.

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

THE VIEW VS ALDEAN

His explanation hasn’t stopped the condemnation by some including Whoopi Goldberg and those from The View who claimed that Aldean was talking about the Black Lives Matter movement (which is never mentioned in the song itself)

Without evidence, Whoopi falsely claims Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' "has racist lyrics."

Whoopi defends the rioting saying "They were taking care of the people in their town."

Despite no mention of them in the song, she claims the song is directly about BLM. pic.twitter.com/4I2dfSRqdX — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 20, 2023

The View cast members also claimed that Aldean’s song is in the same vein of those that were a part of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Others are criticizing him for his music video that included footage of looting, protests and the burning of buildings in the wake of the death of George Floyd in 2020.

The Viacom-owned CMT pulled the music video this week because of complaints.

LUKE COMBS HOWEVER…

Then there’s Luke Combs and his catchy and massive hit version of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 song “Fast Car.”

Critics claim that Combs’ song shows racism in the music industry. Because Combs is white and Chapman is black, critics are saying the song is popular based on the race of the artist. It’s important to note that Combs has Chapman listed in the song credits and has never claimed ownership of the song and Chapman never released the song as a country single.

Some might not realize this, but Combs has been covering the song live for SIX YEARS during his concerts, but it was only until he recently recorded and it started getting radio play did the backlash start happening.

Whenever there’s controversy like this, I always ask what the artist themselves would have wanted. Well, Chapman herself has commented on Combs’ cover – and she says she SUPPORTS it.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there. I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car,” Chapman told Billboard.

Luke Combs (Getty Images)

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?

There’s a lot going on right now in American society. People are on the edge. People are angry. I truly believe that the Covid lockdowns have only enhanced that. Political rhetoric on both sides of the aisle hasn’t helped either.

I could care less about Jason Aldean. But here I am writing about him because this is a major story that was NOT driven by him or his team – but by those who were so outraged by him. It goes beyond him.

The beauty of America is that those who are upset are rightfully allowed to protest and be angry in an orderly fashion. To each their own (unless of course it’s extreme examples).

When Sinead O’ Connor tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in 1992, she was destroyed by conservatives and her career was essentially over. Liberals and free-speech supporters however, supported her.

Fast forward to 2023 and Jason Aldean’s latest song is banned from CMT, and there are calls to protest him for things he never even mentioned in his song. And the majority of that is coming from liberals, not conservatives.

LET THE FREE MARKET DECIDE

And that is why I don’t support cancel culture or the banning of music. I listen to Rage Against The Machine even though I don’t agree with some of their political rhetoric. Green Day is a solid band. I spent way too much money supporting Eminem while people were literally bulldozing his CDs in the early 2000’s because he was “so offensive and controversial.”

And just as I didn’t agree with Sinead O’ Connor getting canceled despite her going way over the line in my eyes at the time, I don’t agree with Jason Aldean getting canceled here.

Let the free market decide.

In this instance it did, with both songs being at the top of the charts.