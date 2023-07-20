Jason Aldean Triggers ‘View’ Gasbags With ‘Small Town’ Song

Videos by OutKick

In a shocking twist nobody saw coming at all, The View‘s woke gangbangers have a big problem with country star Jason Aldean and his “Try That In A Small Town” song that is all the rage this week.

Whoopi Goldberg and her fellow gasbags played the hits as they entered the controversy: Aldean’s racist, the video is racist, January 6, Macon, Georgia (where Aldean is from) is racist, Black Lives Matter was assaulted here, you can’t record a music video at that church, that imagery is racist, this is about sundown towns, etc., etc.

If you haven’t seen it yet, here is Aldean’s song and music video, which Country Music Television, owned by Viacom, decided should be pulled from the station’s music video rotation. As a result of the controversy, Aldean’s son is now flying up the iTunes charts and is dominating the algorithm on YouTube where it has 5.1 million views in six days.

Let’s watch it:

Now, let’s check to see how Whoopi and her fart-dropping friends reacted:

• BLM was “taking care of the people in their town cause they didn’t like what they saw,” according to Whoopi. There were 164 structure fires in Minneapolis when BLM was taking care of the people.

• “You talk about people taking care of each other in small towns. We do the same thing in big towns,” Whoopi continues. “You just have to realize when you make it about Black Lives Matter people kinda say are you talking about black people, what are you talking about here?”

• “We do the same thing as small towns,” Whoopi claims.

• Alyssa Farah Griffin claims there’s a line in the song that’s about Ahmaud Arbery being gunned down in a Georgia neighborhood.

• 80-year-old Joy Behar says it’s a “deplorable song” and it’s “annoying” for Aldean to sing about guns being rounded up. She notes that the song lyrics are “divisive,” but on a positive note, she’s not about censoring the singer. Turns out she’s pro 1st Amendment.

• Sunny Hostin, who earlier this year said she hasn’t been to a grocery store since the beginning of the ‘VID pandemic, says she’s “not going to give him the benefit of the doubt.” Hostin seems ready to convict Aldean to some sort of crime for the song and the video.

You get the point. These gasbags never disappoint. It’s just another day on The View infiltrating the brains of women at home one day at a time.

Faux conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin claims the song promotes racist mobs chasing down black men.

"What I thought of when I read that was Ahmaud Arbery. I think of a black man in a small town in the south who literally got shot for doing nothing wrong." pic.twitter.com/exQWD3aQFa — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 20, 2023

Joy Behar says it's "divisive" to talk about people in small towns being different from "big city people."

She calls it a "deplorable song and annoying" because it talks about cherishing your Second Amendment rights.

But adds he should not be censored. pic.twitter.com/dHqZRS2lAt — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 20, 2023

Sara Haines says she's proud to be from a small town in Iowa, but decries the song and hints at racism."The problem is you can never say see how far you make it down the road without knowing the history of this country…"

She says there should have been "checks and balances" pic.twitter.com/GT6p255dst — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 20, 2023