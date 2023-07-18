Jason Aldean Releases Music Video Spotlighting The Riots That Destroyed American Cities

Videos by OutKick
Jason Aldean went bold with his music video for “Try That In A Small Town.”
The country music star, who recently suffered a medical incident during a concert, is one of the biggest names in the industry and has been making hit music for more than a decade.
His latest major hit single “Try That In A Small Town” promotes the messages that the nonsense you see in big cities wouldn’t ever fly in rural America.
Well, the music video makes it clear that’s exactly what he means. The video features video footage of the riots that swept across America in 2020 that resulted in major damage to American cities and communities.
Some people are livid with Jason Aldean.
While a lot of country music fans probably agree with Aldean’s message that people in small town have a tighter connection, not everyone is happy.
People are very upset that the song promotes community, gun ownership and not allowing riots to burn cities to the ground.
Shannon Watts, one of the most anti-gun voices in America, claimed Aldean’s music was “about how he and his friends will shoot you if you try to take their guns.”
She also wasn’t the only one fired up. There were plenty of people on Twitter not pleased with the song and music video.
People need to relax. It’s just a country music song.
First off, there’s nothing wrong with showing footage from the 2020 riots. If you don’t want the footage out there, then it should have been stopped before the violence got to the point it did a few years ago.
Look at what happened in Kenosha, Washington D.C., St. Louis, Portland, Seattle, Louisville and many other locations. Kenosha legit looked like a war zone, and people in Washington D.C. were out of control as they were at the gates of the White House.
I know several reporters and police officers deeply in the action. It was pure chaos in 2020 following the death of George Floyd. Don’t have a problem with Jason Aldean choosing to spotlight the footage. Have a problem with the fact it happened at all.
Jason Aldean isn’t the first to sing about guns.
Furthermore, it’s a song. Take a deep breath and relax. Are we really supposed to be offended because Jason Aldean sang about guns? I don’t think so. He’s not the first and he won’t be the last. Aaron Lewis sang “Granddaddy’s Gun,” Marty Robbins sang “Big Iron,” Justin Moore sang “Guns,” Conway Twitty sang “Saturday Night Special” and Johnny Cash once sang a song about shooting a man to just watch him die.
Or is singing about guns only wrong when it’s country music? There are plenty of other songs that feature lyrics about guns in a much more violent fashion.
Below are some great Tupac lyrics from “Runnin'”:
Ma main man had 2 strikes, slipped, got arrested and flipped
He screamed ‘Thug Life’ and emptied the clip
Got tired of runnin’ from the motherf*ckin’ police
That song honestly is awesome, but it literally explicitly is about emptying a magazine over getting arrested. Ice-T also literally rapped about killing cops in “Cop Killer” when he sang, “I’m ’bout to dust some cops off/cop killer, better you than me/cop killer, f*ck police brutality.”
No outrage, and there doesn’t need to be. It’s music.
What did you think of Jason Aldean’s music video? Too much or not an issue at all? Let us know in the comments below.