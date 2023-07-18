Jason Aldean Releases Music Video Spotlighting The Riots That Destroyed American Cities

Videos by OutKick

Jason Aldean went bold with his music video for “Try That In A Small Town.”

The country music star, who recently suffered a medical incident during a concert, is one of the biggest names in the industry and has been making hit music for more than a decade.

His latest major hit single “Try That In A Small Town” promotes the messages that the nonsense you see in big cities wouldn’t ever fly in rural America.

Well, the music video makes it clear that’s exactly what he means. The video features video footage of the riots that swept across America in 2020 that resulted in major damage to American cities and communities.

Some people are livid with Jason Aldean.

While a lot of country music fans probably agree with Aldean’s message that people in small town have a tighter connection, not everyone is happy.

People are very upset that the song promotes community, gun ownership and not allowing riots to burn cities to the ground.

Shannon Watts, one of the most anti-gun voices in America, claimed Aldean’s music was “about how he and his friends will shoot you if you try to take their guns.”

.@Jason_Aldean – who was on-stage during the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert in 2017 that killed 60 people and wounded over 400 more – has recorded a song called “Try That In A Small Town” about how he and his friends will shoot you if you try to take their guns. pic.twitter.com/hWGdEgS33v — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 17, 2023

She also wasn’t the only one fired up. There were plenty of people on Twitter not pleased with the song and music video.

Jason Aldean’s new song, “Try That In A Small Town” is not only reminding people that sun down towns exists, but that he loves them. Don’t even listen or watch to give him the views, but read the very scary lyrics. It’s like he forgot about the January 6 insurrection — Leigh Love (@loveleighlove) July 16, 2023

Jason Aldean’s newest lyrics are shit. They’re meant for teenage yee-yee boys. Everyone I know has guns from grandad because no one has ever rounded up guns. The rest of the song is as dumb as you’d think. Rural doesn’t equal hillbilly & I hate music that perpetuates that shit. pic.twitter.com/FJ5iQYpVzb — Jess Piper (@piper4missouri) July 17, 2023

You watched people slaughtered at a concert in Las Vegas. 60 people were murdered and at least 413 were wounded. Now you release a song glorifying SUNDOWN TOWN mentality & gun culture?! THIS is what you do with your platform & voice? Release a musical DOG WHISTLE? #irresponsible — Lauren Bright Pacheco 🟧 (@BrightPacheco) July 17, 2023

I grew up in the deep south. Small towns are being torn apart by gun violence, and the gun fetish perpetuated by @Jason_Aldean creates more victims.



No one is seizing your grandpa’s hand-me-down peashooter, but we do expect commonsense background checks and licensing. https://t.co/eGNbHfxwR3 — Kyle McDaniel (@KyleMcDaniel89) July 17, 2023

These are the lyrics to the (atrocious) new Jason Aldean song. Any radio station that plays this should be ashamed. It’s 2023 and we have a “country musician” out here advocating for gun violence, and to make matters worse Aldean was on stage during the Vegas mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/WiouZGg2Gw — That One Show With Bryan Combs (@ThatOneShowBC) July 17, 2023

Nickleback thinks your music sucks. — Lawyers, Guns and Money (@LawyersAnd) July 18, 2023

People need to relax. It’s just a country music song.

First off, there’s nothing wrong with showing footage from the 2020 riots. If you don’t want the footage out there, then it should have been stopped before the violence got to the point it did a few years ago.

Look at what happened in Kenosha, Washington D.C., St. Louis, Portland, Seattle, Louisville and many other locations. Kenosha legit looked like a war zone, and people in Washington D.C. were out of control as they were at the gates of the White House.

I know several reporters and police officers deeply in the action. It was pure chaos in 2020 following the death of George Floyd. Don’t have a problem with Jason Aldean choosing to spotlight the footage. Have a problem with the fact it happened at all.

Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” music video showcased the riots in America. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean isn’t the first to sing about guns.

Furthermore, it’s a song. Take a deep breath and relax. Are we really supposed to be offended because Jason Aldean sang about guns? I don’t think so. He’s not the first and he won’t be the last. Aaron Lewis sang “Granddaddy’s Gun,” Marty Robbins sang “Big Iron,” Justin Moore sang “Guns,” Conway Twitty sang “Saturday Night Special” and Johnny Cash once sang a song about shooting a man to just watch him die.

Or is singing about guns only wrong when it’s country music? There are plenty of other songs that feature lyrics about guns in a much more violent fashion.

Below are some great Tupac lyrics from “Runnin'”:

Ma main man had 2 strikes, slipped, got arrested and flipped

He screamed ‘Thug Life’ and emptied the clip

Got tired of runnin’ from the motherf*ckin’ police

That song honestly is awesome, but it literally explicitly is about emptying a magazine over getting arrested. Ice-T also literally rapped about killing cops in “Cop Killer” when he sang, “I’m ’bout to dust some cops off/cop killer, better you than me/cop killer, f*ck police brutality.”

No outrage, and there doesn’t need to be. It’s music.

What did you think of Jason Aldean’s music video? Too much or not an issue at all? Let us know in the comments below.