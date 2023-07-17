Jason Aldean Rushes Off Stage Due To Medical Issue

Videos by OutKick

Jason Aldean wants fans to know he’s doing well after suffering a scary moment over the weekend.

The country music superstar ran off the stage while performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut for fans Saturday night, and it was clear something was very wrong.

Initially, there were claims that he might have suffered heat stroke, which can be fatal in some cases. However, Aldean has cleared the air and clarified what happened.

#JasonAldean runs off stage at the #xfinitytheatre show in #HartfordCT. Poor guy. It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit. I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he’s okay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/upwFybMjvS — K.C. Schweizer (@kc_schweizer) July 16, 2023

Jason Aldean sets the record straight after suffering scary medical situation.

“I think it was a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion. Hearing a lot of stuff going around. Heat stroke, all that stuff. I don’t think it was quite that serious, but it was pretty intense last night at the show,” Aldean said in a video shared Sunday.

He further added, “I apologize for cutting the show short, but we’ll come back and make it up to you, and I’m feeling a lot, lot better.”

The popular “Dirt Road Anthem” singer noted he had been out golfing before the concert. That likely didn’t help when it came to his exhaustion levels.

Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/wVWGAmDmSZ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 16, 2023

Fortunately, it looks like Aldean is doing much better and it was just a flash in the pan medical moment. It’s also great news that he didn’t actually suffer heat stroke as some worried.

Heat stroke is brutal and can absolutely kill someone if it’s not immediately treated. For example, former NFL RB Marion Barber III died of heat stroke last summer in Texas during a heat wave that swept across the region.

Jason Aldean clarifies what happened after suffering medical situation during Connecticut concert. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It’s out hot there, and it’s important to take care of yourself. Drink water, hydrate regularly and don’t push the limits. Thankfully, Jason Aldean avoided a more serious situation, but it was still scare nonetheless.