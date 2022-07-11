Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber Died From A Heat Stroke: Report

Former NFL running back Marion Barber suddenly passed away in June at the young age of 38.

The Dallas Cowboys running back was discovered dead in his Frisco, Texas apartment with no apparent cause of death at the time. On Monday, additional details surfaced on Barber’s death.

NEW – The Collin County medical examiner's office said Marion Barber III died from a heat stroke on June 1. https://t.co/aCRdOx5ldQ — CBS DFW (@CBSDFW) July 11, 2022

According to CBS DFW, the Collin County medical examiner’s office released details on their investigation looking into Barber’s sudden passing — concluding that his death was due to a heat stroke. Authorities arrived at Barber’s apartment to perform a welfare check on June 1 and discovered the former running back unresponsive.

As reported on OutKick, Barber played in the NFL for seven seasons (2005-2012) and led a Pro Bowl-worthy campaign in 2007. That year, Barber accrued 1,257 yards of offense and 12 touchdowns for Dallas. He played for the Chicago Bears in 2011-12 and called it a career.

The Cowboys released a statement on Barber’s passing as news of his death stunned the NFL.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Tributes also poured in from former teammates, players and coaches.

I remember watching Marion Barber when he was in Dallas. RIP 🕊 — Bilal Powell (@bilalpowell29) June 2, 2022

Mannn I used to watch Marion Barber III tote that rock real proper!!! R.I.P. to the OG man 🙏🏾🕊 — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) June 2, 2022

Gone too soon. Rest In Peace MB (Marion Barber III). If you knew or liked him as a player, please share your favorite memory. Love bro🙏🏾 — terence newman (@terencenewman) June 2, 2022

Too much to digest, so much too say… This is real life, it can be any of us. We need each other, we need unity… RIP Marion Barber may God rest your soul 🙏🏿 https://t.co/VUth08bxDG pic.twitter.com/cTselDGHc2 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 2, 2022

I am truly heartbroken to hear the incredibly sad news of Marion Barber’s passing. He was a rare guy! Marion played the game with such passion! He had a deep-down love for football and it showed in everything that he did! — Jason Garrett (@JasonGarrett) June 2, 2022

#BREAKING: Collin County Medical Examiner reports former @dallascowboys player Marion Barber died of heat stroke. He was found dead inside his Frisco apartment in June @CBSDFW @CBS11Sports — Giles Hudson (@CBS11Giles) July 11, 2022

