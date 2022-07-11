Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber Died From A Heat Stroke: Report

Former NFL running back Marion Barber suddenly passed away in June at the young age of 38.
The Dallas Cowboys running back was discovered dead in his Frisco, Texas apartment with no apparent cause of death at the time. On Monday, additional details surfaced on Barber’s death.
According to CBS DFW, the Collin County medical examiner’s office released details on their investigation looking into Barber’s sudden passing — concluding that his death was due to a heat stroke. Authorities arrived at Barber’s apartment to perform a welfare check on June 1 and discovered the former running back unresponsive.
As reported on OutKick, Barber played in the NFL for seven seasons (2005-2012) and led a Pro Bowl-worthy campaign in 2007. That year, Barber accrued 1,257 yards of offense and 12 touchdowns for Dallas. He played for the Chicago Bears in 2011-12 and called it a career.
The Cowboys released a statement on Barber’s passing as news of his death stunned the NFL.
“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
Tributes also poured in from former teammates, players and coaches.
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
Follow along on Twitter:@AlejandroAveela