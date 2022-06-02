Marion Barber’s Death Prompts Grief-Filled Reactions From NFL, Players

The untimely passing of 38-year-old former Cowboys and Bears running back Marion Barber, has caused grief-stricken former teammates, coaches, admirers, and more to take to social media to express their condolences and adulation.

Barber, who was found deceased inside of his Frisco, Texas apartment on Wednesday, was beloved by those who knew him and it showed.

Amongst those mourning his loss were the NFL, who tweeted the following message: “The NFL mourns the tragic loss of Marion Barber III and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

The NFL mourns the tragic loss of Marion Barber III and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/NzP9jVeTyp — NFL (@NFL) June 2, 2022

Jason Garrett, who coached Barber in Dallas shared his thoughts and condolences as well.

I am truly heartbroken to hear the incredibly sad news of Marion Barber’s passing. He was a rare guy! Marion played the game with such passion! He had a deep-down love for football and it showed in everything that he did! — Jason Garrett (@JasonGarrett) June 2, 2022

He would run through the wall for you and he always had your back! I absolutely love Marion Barber and will miss him very much! Brill and I are so saddened by this news and extend our sincere condolences to the Barber family and all who loved him. — Jason Garrett (@JasonGarrett) June 2, 2022

Current and former players, including Cowboys teammate Dez Bryant also shared their shock and sadness.

Too much to digest, so much too say… This is real life, it can be any of us. We need each other, we need unity… RIP Marion Barber may God rest your soul 🙏🏿 https://t.co/VUth08bxDG pic.twitter.com/cTselDGHc2 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 2, 2022

Mannn I used to watch Marion Barber III tote that rock real proper!!! R.I.P. to the OG man 🙏🏾🕊 — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) June 2, 2022

Gone too soon. Rest In Peace MB (Marion Barber III). If you knew or liked him as a player, please share your favorite memory. Love bro🙏🏾 — terence newman (@terencenewman) June 2, 2022

I remember watching Marion Barber when he was in Dallas. RIP 🕊 — Bilal Powell (@bilalpowell29) June 2, 2022

Since his passing, a highlight of Barber has began to resurface, showing why Garrett said Barber “had a dee down love for football” and would “run through the wall for you.”

Watch Barber in the video below in what is perhaps, the best 2-yard run in NFL history.

Marion Barber was the definition of a tenacious runner. He always made something out of nothing. This was the most incredible 2-yard run ever. RIP. pic.twitter.com/NwFlgWLtxQ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 1, 2022

A cause of Barber’s death has not yet been confirmed.

Continued thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

