Marion Barber’s Death Prompts Grief-Filled Reactions From NFL, Players

The untimely passing of 38-year-old former Cowboys and Bears running back Marion Barber, has caused grief-stricken former teammates, coaches, admirers, and more to take to social media to express their condolences and adulation.

Barber, who was found deceased inside of his Frisco, Texas apartment on Wednesday, was beloved by those who knew him and it showed.

Amongst those mourning his loss were the NFL, who tweeted the following message: “The NFL mourns the tragic loss of Marion Barber III and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Jason Garrett, who coached Barber in Dallas shared his thoughts and condolences as well.

Current and former players, including Cowboys teammate Dez Bryant also shared their shock and sadness.

Since his passing, a highlight of Barber has began to resurface, showing why Garrett said Barber “had a dee down love for football” and would “run through the wall for you.”

Watch Barber in the video below in what is perhaps, the best 2-yard run in NFL history.

A cause of Barber’s death has not yet been confirmed.

Continued thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

 

