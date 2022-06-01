Former Pro Bowl Cowboys RB Marion Barber Found Dead At 38

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead inside his Frisco, Texas apartment on Wednesday. Barber was 38.

Multiple outlets reported that Frisco police arrived at his residence for a “welfare concern” and found the former NFL player deceased. No cause of death has been confirmed.

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead in his apartment by Frisco police https://t.co/Y0ACGZXDYs — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) June 1, 2022

The Cowboys delivered a statement on Barber’s passing.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Barber played in the League for seven seasons (2005-2012) and led a Pro Bowl-worthy campaign in 2007. That year, Barber accrued 1,257 yards of offense and 12 touchdowns for Dallas. He played for the Chicago Bears in 2011-12 and called it a career.

After his retirement, Barber experienced several legal issues, including a run-in with police in 2014 and getting arrested in 2019 over misdemeanor criminal mischief charges. He reportedly struggled with mental health after his time in the NFL.

Marion was cousin to Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber. He was set to turn 39 on June 10.

RIP Marion Barber

