Joe Rogan Destroys The Media’s Riot Coverage: ‘Not The Propaganda Department’

Joe Rogan wasn’t impressed by the media’s coverage of the recent violence in Atlanta.

Riots and violence engulfed Atlanta after police shot and killed a person who opened fire on the cops, hitting one. People armed with explosives unleashed insane violence and carnage on the city.

Yet, the media didn’t seem too concerned, and a CNN guest infamously questioned whether or not trying to burn a city to the ground was even violence if nobody was hurt. Yes, that actually happened.

Well, Joe Rogan has had enough of the media attempting to defend and spin reality. In fact, he thinks some outlets are nothing more than propaganda in their coverage.

The famous podcaster said the following in part when talking about the media’s coverage of the violence in Atlanta (via Fox News):

You’re willing to overlook some awful sh*t on your side, and you’re willing to exaggerate some sh*t on the other side, but everyone is on the same team so you have to f*cking pretend that these people lighting churches on fire aren’t f*cking a**holes. These people lighting schools on fire, lighting courthouses on fire … You’re not the propaganda department. You can’t define things in a way to calm people down. That’s not what your f*cking job is. You’re bullsh*tting people. You’re acting as a propagandist. It’s not mostly peaceful when a car is on fire.

You can watch the full clip of his comments in the video below.

Joe Rogan is 100% correct.

It’s hard to disagree with Rogan’s assessment of the media when it comes to covering riots. Do we all remember CNN’s glorious “fiery but mostly peaceful” moment in 2020 as Kenosha burned down?

That was an all-time bad moment for the media. The background in CNN’s shot was literally Kenosha being torched, and yet, the network wanted people to believe everything was “peaceful.”

The violence was so bad that the situation ended with three people being justifably shot after attempting to attack then-teenager Kyle Rittenhouse.

CNN infamously flashed a “fiery but mostly peaceful protests” while covering the carnage in Kenosha. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/CalebJHull/status/1298832317033705472)

Instead of learning a lesson, CNN trotted out David Peisner to lob up a bizarre defense of the chaos and violence in Atlanta.

Joe Rogan isn’t just correct. He’s one of the few people in the media willing to call out this nonsense. We are also willing to do the same at OutKick, which is why we’re thriving.

A violent mob of domestic terrorists unleashed hell on Atlanta Saturday. Armed with explosives, the mob torched cop cars and destroyed businesses.



However, a CNN guest openly wondered whether trying to burn down a city even counts as violence.



Insane.https://t.co/iDNmKLgGVM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 23, 2023

Props to Joe Rogan for having the guts to speak the truth. Very few people in the media have a backbone, but there’s no doubt he does.