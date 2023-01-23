CNN Guest Has Unhinged Reaction To Mass Violence And Riots Atlanta: ‘Is Property Destruction Violence?’

A CNN guest had an incredibly weird reaction to the mass violence seen in Atlanta Saturday.

Chaos and carnage swept across Atlanta in reaction to the police shooting Manuel Esteban Paez Teran in self-defense. Teran is accused of opening fire on police and hitting a cop before being shot and killed by the Georgia State Patrol. How did some people react?

Police and the authorities had to respond to mass violence in Atlanta over the weekend. (Photo by Benjamin Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Well, they took to the streets of Atlanta and made it look like a war zone. Cars were torched, businesses were smashed up and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens revealed some of the attackers were “carrying explosives.” Six people were taken into custody and will face domestic terrorism charges, according to Fox News.

It was something all rational people should have quickly denounced. However, that’s not what CNN guest David Peisner did.

CNN guest has incredibly strange reaction to violence in Atlanta.

“I think that there’s a real blurring of the lines in the use of the word violence. Is property destruction violence? To some people it certainly is. But, you know, this idea that breaking windows or other acts of property destruction are the same as actual violence against humans, it’s kind of a dangerous and slippery concept … You keep using these words ‘violent, violent, violent, violent,’ and it gives the impression … The only acts of violence against people were actually police tackling protesters,” Peisner said with a straight face, according to Fox News.

There’s no need for these mental gymnastics.

Let’s be crystal clear here, while Peisner might be living up in fantasyland, the rest of us are down here on Earth living in reality.

Destroying someone’s property is 100% violence. It’s not even a question. If you take a bat, bomb or a firearm and use it to destroy someone’s business or home, you’re committing acts of violence.

In fact, how do we know it’s viewed as violence? Many states have laws on the books that allow for deadly force to protect your home or business. So, there’s no question at all about whether or not terrorizing a community is violence.

Police arrest a person in Atlanta, Georgia as mass violence unfolded. (Photo by Benjamin Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Again, I want to be clear here. The mayor of Atlanta revealed the attackers Saturday had explosives. These weren’t some mostly harmless hippies loudly shouting and carrying signs. They were allegedly armed with actual weapons of destruction as they unleashed brutal violence on the city of Atlanta.

The fact it was all over a guy getting shot who allegedly shot a cop is simply insane. It just goes to show the facts and truth don’t matter. They wanted to unleash carnage, and the mob wasn’t going to let anyone stop them.

Massive riots unfolded in Atlanta over the weekend. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A healthy society can’t tolerate unhinged lunatics terrorizing our communities, and we can’t allow people to go on TV and just seemingly change the definitions of words. Violence is violence. If you attack someone’s home or business, the law should 100% drop the hammer of justice.