Knife-Wielding Lunatic Released Back Into New York City In Less Than A Day, Pays No Bail

Videos by OutKick

You can’t even make it up anymore.

Less than a day after some psychopath with a giant knife was stalking New Yorkers and tourists in Times Square, the brilliant Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, released him back on the streets. And he didn’t even have to pay bail!

22-year-old Deqon Massiah was arrested on Wednesday after someone in Times Square noticed him following a group of people while holding a 6-inch blade. At one point, Massiah even grabbed one of their shoulders before darting away. When police arrived and found him still holding the knife, Massiah was arrested. 24 hours later he was released because prosecutors, under the direction of the woke menace of a DA’s bail reform policy, urged the judge to do so. Unfortunately, the judge agreed. However, not before warning that Massiah needed the “highest level of monitoring.”

Always great when a judge admits that someone is most likely a threat to society, yet goes ahead anyway and puts them back on the street. All this while washing his hands of the situation by saying “Hey, I warned all of you that he needed to be watched!”

New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg has made the city less safe. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

POLITICS AND PANDERING TAKE SPRECEDENT

And there within lies the problem. Because there is such a politicized movement to not punish criminals when they ya know, actually break the law, it is you and I that are now at risk. Many times cops know that it’s not even worth arresting criminals in the first place because they will just be released in a few hours and right back at it again. It’s frustrating, sad, pathetic and also dangerous; and you can be sure that it’s coming to a city near you soon.

God forbid Massiah actually does use that knife next time. Will the prosecutors be held accountable for having him released in the first place? Of course not. Meanwhile, you, your family, or your friends could be the victim. I doubt the prosecutor would even send a damn condolence card.

To add insult to injury, District Attorney Bragg actually said this past week that he is fearful of the crime haven that the NYC subway has become! “When one of my family members gets on the train, I, too, get a knot in my stomach,” his wokeness told FOX 5 News.

Yet, what is he going to do about it? Absolutely nothing. Just last month, a lifelong criminal slashed not one, not two, but three different people within 25 minutes! No surprise here – he was previously arrested four other times Great job, Bragg!

Disturbing #video shows unsuspecting #NYC man hit in the head with a baseball bat. pic.twitter.com/ocShPKf71t — RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) December 4, 2022

PEOPLE HAVE HAD ENOUGH

Understandably, people don’t feel safe anymore. They believe that the system has failed them, thus forcing people like U.S. Marine Daniel Penny to take matters into his own hands to protect himself and other passengers from someone who was threatening them.

The truth is, the system has become so screwed up that the lawbreakers are running free while the law-abiding citizen is the one that suffers.

And, the worst part is, we can literally see it happening with decisions like the knife-wielding Massiah to be let out in less than a day.