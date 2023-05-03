Jamie Foxx Replaced As ‘Beat Shazam’ Host As Family Asks For Prayers After Hospitalization

Videos by OutKick

You might not be aware of this but actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized in serious condition for nearly a month.

For some reason the Oscar-award winning actor’s medical condition is not getting much media attention, despite close friends and family revealing just how scary it is.

Earlier Wednesday, TMZ gave somewhat of an update, saying that friends and family are asking everyone to “Pray for Jamie.”

They also announced that both he and his daughter Corrine would not be appearing on FOX’s upcoming season of the game show ‘Beat Shazam,’ which Jamie had been hosting in recent years. Nick Cannon has been announced as his replacement, according to TMZ.

FOXX WON THE ACADEMY AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN ‘RAY’

The concern comes after the ‘Ray’ actor was hospitalized nearly a month ago after he suffered what was described as a ‘medical complication,’ while filming “Back in Action” starring Cameron Diaz. Foxx’s medical episode did not happen on set and is not believed to be an accident or a mishap that occurred while filming. A stunt double has continued filming some of Foxx’s scenes in recent weeks.

Concerns are high as Foxx’s daughter Corrine has periodically asked fans for their prayers and support.

Honestly I have no idea why this isn’t getting more attention. Jamie Foxx is literally one of the biggest movie and music stars in the world and with how obsessive the media is these days, you’d think that more people would be talking about it, no?

Actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized for nearly a month with no information on what caused it. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

JAMIE WAS HOSPITALIZED IN MID-APRIL

The family has not given any information on what happened or what Foxx is dealing with, which has only led to further speculation. Obviously they are under no obligation to divulge anything as the most important thing is for Jamie to recover as quickly and as healthy as he possibly can.

Some of Foxx’s friends however have given periodic updates on his condition.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Nick Cannon said, “I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it. I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor.”

Meanwhile Jamie’s close friend Martin Lawrence said that the star was “doing better,” a few weeks ago, however with the family continuing to ask for prayers it appears that Jamie still has a long battle ahead of him.