Jamie Foxx Improving After Medical Emergency: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Jamie Foxx reportedly is trending up after suffering a scary medical situation last week in Atlanta.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne announced last week her father had “experienced a medical complication,” but didn’t provide any further details.

TMZ reported he was hospitalized following the incident and doctors simply couldn’t figure out what went wrong.

Now, it sounds like Jamie Foxx is trending up in a very positive fashion. An unnamed source told PEOPLE Friday the star actor is steadily improving following the unknown medical situation.

TMZ had also reported last Thursday that Foxx was healing up and “even joking with his family.”

It’s still not known what caused Foxx’s medical emergency.

Jamie Foxx suffered an unknown medical emergency. He is reportedly trending up. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Jamie Foxx has been dealing with an unknown issue.

The good news is Jamie Foxx clearly appears to be heading in the right direction. The “Horrible Bosses” suffered some kind of unknown complication, and it was clearly very serious.

Last week, TMZ reported the situation was so serious that family members of his that weren’t even in the area showed up to the hospital.

It now appears that all signs are pointing towards Foxx being able to get back to 100% as quickly as possible. The only real concerning part is doctors don’t seem to know what the issue was.

At the very least, there’s no public reporting as to what might have happened.

Jamie Foxx reportedly improving after suffering an unknown medical emergency. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Foxx is back to 100% as quickly as possible and back to crushing it in the entertainment industry.