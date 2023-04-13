Jamie Foxx Suffers Medical Emergency, Reportedly Hospitalized

Videos by OutKick

Jamie Foxx was reportedly hospitalized due to a medical emergency Tuesday.

The popular actor was taken to a hospital following a “medical complication,” according to an Instagram statement from his daughter Corinne.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time,” she wrote to her nearly 500,000 followers.

She provided no further or specific details on the situation, but TMZ reported he was hospitalized.

While details are incredibly limited, TMZ also reported Wednesday night that Foxx is “communicating now, and that’s good news,” a source close to the situation told the outlet.

That would certainly seem to indicate it’s a very serious situation, but again, no information is really available.

TMZ also reported the situation was serious enough that family members who weren’t in town came to the hospital.

Foxx is currently filming “Back in Action.” It’s not known right now how long he will have to remain hospitalized or when he will return to work, according to the same report.

Jamie Foxx is known as one of the most talented men in all of Hollywood, and he’s starred in some serious hits.

He starred in “Django Unchained,” “Collateral,” “Ray,” “Horrible Bosses,” “Law Abiding Citizen,” “The Kingdom” and many other major projects.

Hopefully, Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital as quickly as possible and back to 100%. Check back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.