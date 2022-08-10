Jamie Foxx Dropped A Stephen A. Smith Impression At Cowboys Training Camp

Jamie Foxx grew up in Texas as a Dallas Cowboys fan and for that reason (also because he is Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx) he dropped by Cowboys training camp. While he was there he unloaded a few impressions, including one of his pal, Stephen A. Smith.

Actor Jamie Foxx attended Cowboys practice today and did an impersonation of @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/dXBgbvDtl5 — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 9, 2022

Foxx knows how to play to the crowd because given Stephen A.’s propensity to troll the Cowboys and their fans, there’s nowhere an impression of him would go over better than at Dallas Cowboys training camp.

Smith has been known to take shots at the Cowboys and their fanbase whenever he has the chance.

My favorite Cowboys moments of ALL TIME!!!! Hehehehe 🤠 pic.twitter.com/z1W04pps15 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 24, 2021

As you probably guessed, most fans have taken his good-natured ribbing in stride.

Stephen A Smith pulling up to First take tomorrow after the Cowboys loss pic.twitter.com/zw9NExtpPJ — Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) January 17, 2022

So, yes, there is a history there.

It’s a great impression too. He has the voice and mannerisms down, especially the head movements which are a byproduct of what I can only describe as Stephen A. Smith’s trademark perpetual incredulity.

Foxx didn’t stop there. Again, he was well aware of his audience, so instead of busting out a timely Nixon impression like an ’80s nightclub hack or doing a little Ray Charles (he had shades on so he was already halfway there), he kept it close to home for the Cowboys faithful and dished out a Jerry Jones impression.

Jamie Foxx, pride of Terrell, Texas, does his best Jerry Jones. This guy an actor or something? pic.twitter.com/own3eFnM3I — Schuyler Dixon (@apschuyler) August 9, 2022

It wasn’t bad, but he shouldn’t open with it. You’d probably run into at least three dudes who sound exactly like that before you even leave the airport in Dallas. Nonetheless, it got some yuks.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Foxx also talked about he has high hopes for the Cowboys this season. He also discussed how his love for the team goes back many years, to the days of Roger Staubach.

Foxx even said that “Roger Staubach” is the alias he uses when staying in hotels, but after stating that publicly, it’s probably safe to assume he’ll be picking a new one.