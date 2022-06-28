Stephen A. Smith is Fighting with Kyrie Irving Online Again

After making up with each other around a Los Angeles pool, Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless have spent the past week fighting with athletes online.

Bayless is in an ongoing battle with Russell Westrbrick and Draymond Green, while Smith is duking it out with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Smith and Irving got into it on Tuesday after Smith posted a video about Irving opting into a $37 million player option amid rumors he would explore a sign-and-trade out of Brooklyn.

“You know what it means to me? I guess [Irving] is a peon too, huh,” Smith said. “So, you gotta go to work. You gotta show up for work. … You got to go up there and earn that money.”

Here’s Smith trolling Irving while wearing a backward hat:

KYRIE opted in!!! pic.twitter.com/89B4kzgJQG — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 28, 2022

To that, Irving told Smith to act his age and explain himself to the people over 50:

@stephenasmith you’re gonna have to explain yourself to people in your generation. I am not around many 50 plus year olds that speak and act like you do, so this is new for me. But I am sure my father and my uncles can meet you on your level better than I can. We know you STEPHEN — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) June 28, 2022

Smith doesn’t plan to, though:

Smith might use more caps than Trump.

Smith has had an issue with Irving for months because Irving did not get vaccinated against COVID-19, and thus could not participate in most home games due to an almost season-long New York mandate.

More specifically, Smith declared Irving “one of the worst teammates you can possibly have.”

Hmm. Irving is a weird duck and probably a lousy teammate. However, I can certainly think of one teammate who is even worse than Irving: Stephen A. Smith.

While Irving was letting Durant hang out to dry, Smith was working behind the scenes to kick Max Kellerman off of First Take, which he finally did.

So Smith and Irving are much alike.

As for who is winning this battle, it’s close. I tend to give extra points to the side with the video. So give Smith the slight edge.

Ultimately, I just hope Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless can find time to take it easy this summer after months of hard work during the NBA season.