Russell Westbrook Threatens Skip Bayless For Calling Him ‘Westbrick’

It’s become common stance for NBA fans and analysts to refer to Russell Westbrook as “Westbrick” over the past few years, a shot taken at his lack of shooting prowess.

Skip Bayless, co-host of FS1’s Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, has referred to Westbrook by the nickname in the past, and did so once again during the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday. The Lakers, who acquired a second-round pick from the Magic the day of the draft, used the 35th overall selection on Michigan State guard Max Christie.

As Bayless would point out, Christie shot just under 32% from behind the arc last season with the Spartans. That, as Bayless tweeted, would mean Christie would “fit right in with LeBron [James] and Westbrick.”

Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 24, 2022

Westbrook saw the tweet. And as you could imagine, he was not happy — threatening Bayless in his reply back on Twitter.

Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. https://t.co/0u8nFXYLY8 — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) June 25, 2022

Westbrook’s play, specifically this past season with the Lakers, has been scrutinized, leading to the “Westbrick” nickname being used more frequently. Back in March, at the height of the Lakers’ struggles, Westbrook said during a press conference that the use of “Westbrick” was disrespectful to his family.

Russell Westbrook on criticism sparking a response from his wife: "She's reached a point and my family has reached a point where it's really weighing on them and it's very unfortunate just for me personally because this is just a game. This is not end all be all…" pic.twitter.com/1CyoOh9DyR — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 8, 2022

“It really hit me the other day. Me and wife were at the teacher-parent conference for my son. And the teacher told me, Noah is so proud of his last name, he writes it everywhere, he tells everyone ‘I’m Westbrook’… I kind of sat there in shock and it hit me,” Westbrook said. “I can’t no longer allow people, for example, Westbrick to me is now shaming, shaming my name and my legacy for my kid. It’s a name that means more to me, my wife, my mom, my dad, the ones that paved the way for me.”

