Russell Westbrick’s Wife Defends Him Against Big Bad Skip Bayless

updated

Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina, has joined the ongoing battle between her husband and Skip Bayless.

For a recap: last week, Westbrook took offense to Bayless nicknaming him “Westbrick,” a nod to Westbrook bricking jump shots.

Here was the exchange:

Lost in the petty war was Nina leaving a comment under Bayless’ tweet:

“It’s very disheartening that you would choose to continue to shame my family name,” she wrote. “It’s extremely hurtful.”

Make fun of Bayless as you wish, but the Westbrooks are by the far the more mockable characters here.

Nina went for the cheap shot by bringing up her daughters. Nice try. However, Bayless is not making fun of the Westbrook family. He’s merely poking fun at Russell Westbrook, a millionaire athlete, for ranking dead last in three-point shooting.

Russell Westbrook is fair game. He’s just thin-skinned and had to call his wife for backup.

Instead of learning to shoot this summer, we imagine Westbrook walking into a locker room next season and telling the guys his wife stood up to the big bad bully for him.

These soft, entitled athletes are the worst.

We leave you with this:

Any thought on that “extremely hurtful” compilation, Nina?

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

