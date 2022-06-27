Russell Westbrick’s Wife Defends Him Against Big Bad Skip Bayless

Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina, has joined the ongoing battle between her husband and Skip Bayless.

For a recap: last week, Westbrook took offense to Bayless nicknaming him “Westbrick,” a nod to Westbrook bricking jump shots.

Here was the exchange:

Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. https://t.co/0u8nFXYLY8 — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) June 25, 2022

Hey, Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) … happy to talk face-to-face about the nickname I believe I originated in 2012. JOIN ME ON TV/PODCAST. Let's talk about how you'll make $47 mil next yr after being THE WORST 3-PT SHOOTER IN THE NBA! Most overpaid player ever? PLEASE JOIN ME — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 27, 2022

Lost in the petty war was Nina leaving a comment under Bayless’ tweet:

It’s very disheartening that you would choose to continue to shame my family name. Today was a really sad day my daughters and me. The fact that you can’t respect a simple request not to try to tarnish my family name is saddening and such a pile on. It’s extremely hurtful. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) June 25, 2022

“It’s very disheartening that you would choose to continue to shame my family name,” she wrote. “It’s extremely hurtful.”

Make fun of Bayless as you wish, but the Westbrooks are by the far the more mockable characters here.

Nina went for the cheap shot by bringing up her daughters. Nice try. However, Bayless is not making fun of the Westbrook family. He’s merely poking fun at Russell Westbrook, a millionaire athlete, for ranking dead last in three-point shooting.

Russell Westbrook is fair game. He’s just thin-skinned and had to call his wife for backup.

Instead of learning to shoot this summer, we imagine Westbrook walking into a locker room next season and telling the guys his wife stood up to the big bad bully for him.

These soft, entitled athletes are the worst.

We leave you with this:

Any thought on that “extremely hurtful” compilation, Nina?