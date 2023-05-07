Jalen Rose Blames South Florida Weather For New York Knicks Embarrassing Loss To Miami Heat … Indoors

Videos by OutKick

Jalen Rose is no stranger to saying really stupid things on television. And on Twitter. Usually, though, he plays the race card. On Saturday, he decided to blame South Florida weather for the New York Knicks getting pounded by the Miami Heat.

Except NBA games are played indoors. In climate-controlled arenas. I’d be willing to bet no Knicks player spent more than 15 minutes outside prior to their blowout loss against Miami.

Bro that spray paint hairline is seeping to ya brain 🤡😭 @JalenRose the weather?? pic.twitter.com/LIg0V7yFOM — 🌳 Grove$treet Maxi ™️ (@Mind0faMan_) May 6, 2023

The funniest part, perhaps, is when Rose first says “gotta watch that heat” and someone on the panel grunts in … approval? Like, oh good point, Jalen!

Can you imagine if Shaq or Charles Barkley said this on Inside The NBA? Whichever one said it, the other would not stop tearing into him. And laughing.

But the ESPN panel just nods in approval as Jalen Rose blames outside Heat for the Knicks struggles in a 70-degree arena with no sun or wind to speak about.

Twitter, of course, did not let Rose off the hook like his colleagues did.

Jalen Rose blames the weather for the Knicks loss to the Heat today. I have to give him credit: he normally goes right to racism for everything. pic.twitter.com/KLEWTHlebJ — Liberals Leaving (@LiberalsLeaving) May 7, 2023

Jalen Rose going to love when he discovers air conditioning https://t.co/p9w4QP0myP — JJ🇺🇸 (@jjmend19) May 7, 2023

If you still valued ESPN analysis, Jalen Rose just said the weather is the reason the Knicks are struggling…..basketball is played inside — Major Passons (@Major_Passons) May 6, 2023

As mentioned, though, Jalen Rose says a lot of wild stuff.

Here’s a quick list of things Rose has said:

He wants to cancel Mount Rushmore.

Thinks men should spend at least $100 per haircut.

Jalen Rose blames South Florida weather for the New York Knicks getting pounded by the Miami Heat inside a temperature-controlled arena. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Called Hall of Fame basketball coach Phil Jackson a racist.

Wants players who might have COVID to sit out games … in the playoffs … in 2023.

So, yeah, saying dumb stuff is kind of Jalen Rose’s brand. But saying that the outdoor heat in Miami is the reason the Knicks can’t shoot 3s is WILD.

That’s the other piece of this. He mentions that the Knicks are doing fine in the paint. Rose specifically says that the Knicks are struggling to shoot 3-pointers inside an arena because the sun is too hot outside.

Alrighty then.