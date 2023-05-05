ESPN’s Jalen Rose Says Kevon Looney Shouldn’t Play Game Against Lakers Because He Might Have COVID

Videos by OutKick

The Worldwide Leader in Sports was back to their exceptional commentary on Thursday.

Previewing the Lakers and Warriors’ Game 2, ESPN-NBA analyst Jalen Rose went into a hysteria talking about COVID. Warriors big man Kevon Looney was reportedly dealing with an illness before the game. The broadcast noted that Looney was expected to be on minutes restrictions.

Rather than champion a potential flu-game performance from Looney, Rose started venting his concerns over spreading COVID.

In 2023, ESPN’s analysts are still worried about COVID.

WATCH:

ESPN's Jalen Rose complaining about COVID in 2023 🤡 Kevon Looney should definitely be playing. pic.twitter.com/XYw2JLC85f — Alejandro Avila (@AlejandroAveela) May 5, 2023

“I admire Looney, he shows up for work every night, he’s been a menace on the boards,” the always bright Jalen Rose said. “That’s the pro for him being there tonight. Here’s the con: he’s sick, right?”

Rose continued, “So that means he has a chance to get everybody else sick. Everybody’s in close proximity in huddles. We just came off of COVID and I don’t wish any of this on his team or his opponents.”

Rose said he was concerned that Looney’s illness, which was not confirmed as COVID, would lead to a “domino effect.”

Disregard that Looney’s dominance on the boards kept Golden State afloat against LA in Game 1 and that the Warriors lack size as is against LA. Down 1-0 in the series, the Warriors need Looney for Game 2, and it’s great that he’s playing … COVID or not.

Reactions to Rose’s commentary were sickened by the nonsense.

