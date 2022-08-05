Jalen Rose recently dropped an absolute take quake about Mount Rushmore.

The former NBA star and current ESPN analyst tweeted a video demanding people stop using Mount Rushmore as a measuring stick for greatness.

Jalen Rose thinks Mount Rushmore is offensive. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Why? He feels it’s offensive like the Washington Redskins name was prior to the change to WTF and the Commanders.

“Let’s stop using the term Mount Rushmore when we talking about our favorite rappers, when we talking about our favorite movies, we talking about our favorite players. I know you’re going to see this video and I know you’re going to take action,” Rose told his followers.

Here's why using Mount Rushmore to define greatness should be retired immediately. pic.twitter.com/mtYYTtKFSa — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) August 3, 2022

This is the definition of a woke take, and it doesn’t really make sense at all. For the record, Mount Rushmore is named after lawyer and miner Charles E. Rushmore, and the faces of four great American Presidents now sit on it.

You’ll have to excuse me if I’m not offended by the faces of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt being carved in stone in the Black Hills.

Is Mount Rushmore offensive or does it represent American greatness? (Photo credit: KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Mount Rushmore represents the best of America. It represents American greatness. That’s why tourists flock there.

It’s a monument that reminds people just how great this country can be at our best. Apparently, that’s offensive to Jalen Rose.

There is a dark history in America when it comes to the treatment of Native Americans, and any rational person can admit it.

Mount Rushmore represents American greatness. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

However, that doesn’t mean everything on land once owned by Native Americans must be treated as untouchable and be canceled.

Mount Rushmore is something to be celebrated. It should make you proud to be an American, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with using the name when ranking things.

You have to do some serious mental gymnastics to think otherwise.

Why do people love Mount Rushmore. (Photo by Harold M. Lambert/Getty Images)

While Rose is trying to appease the woke masses, the rest of us are always just excited to celebrate America!