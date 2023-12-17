Jake Browning Confirms The NFL Will Drug Test Him After OT Win

Videos by OutKick

The NFL seems to believe that no player can perform well without the aid of illegal substances. Just ask Jake Browning

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback started his fifth game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings, and played exceptionally well. He finished with 324 passing yards, 2 touchdowns (both to Tee Higgins), and an interception in a 27-24 overtime win. Additionally, he engineered a game-tying and game-winning drive in regulation and overtime, respectively.

Everyone sat amazed at Browning’s third-consecutive win in relief of the injured Joe Burrow. But the NFL apparently thinks the quarterback’s success is indicative of fishy behavior.

A representative of the league will drug test Browning tomorrow morning.

Jake Browning shared this text he got from the NFL after his win against the Vikings 😂



(via IG/jakebrowning72) pic.twitter.com/21kxOu96Oy — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 16, 2023

The NFL’s habit of drug-testing players after a stellar game isn’t new. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor received two drug tests in just over a month after posting big in-game numbers.

I’m honestly not sure why the NFL believes a good game warrants a random drug test. Maybe they think it’s illegal for a backup quarterback to play well for three straight weeks.

But here’s a wild thought. Browning might just prepare and execute really well. Sure he’s a rookie, but he’s likely an attentive rookie who was ready for this moment all along. It’s not like he threw a 70-yard bomb or ran for 100 yards. If that’s the standard for drug tests, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson should pee in a cup every week.

The good news about Browning’s test is the timing; he won’t have to wake up super early. Maybe this time tomorrow, the NFL will know this was an unnecessary move.